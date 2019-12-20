All it takes is the song's very first word for fans to instantly recognize Mariah Carey's holiday tune, "All I Want For Christmas Is You". In celebration of the song's 25th anniversary (and general awesomeness), Instagram added an "All I Want" filter for fans to use in their stories. Now, users of all ages can declare their Christmas wish with the help of a true '90s icon.

Carey's song, which is now rendered a classic as far as millennials are concerned, was originally released in 1994 and has been a seasonal hit every year since. In 2019, the song finally hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 List for the first time, ever. And, while moms have been making their kids listen to it every year regardless of its place in popular culture, the prestigious status has helped bring new life to the song by way of younger generations (which basically means moms are cool again, right?).

Now, Instagram users can celebrate the season, and the song, in their stories with the new "All I Want" custom filter. To apply it to your story, all you have to do is swipe until you see the snowflake icon. Tap the icon and hold to record, you'll hear Mariah singing and you can watch as the filter automatically zooms in when she reaches the "youuuuu" part of the chorus.

You can use the filter in selfie or camera mode, which means you can zoom in on whatever it is you want for Christmas: your partner, your pet, a glass of wine, or your little one. Maybe, if you're lucky, your own kid will zoom in on you during their story, as a way of thanking you for introducing them to this musical gem.

No matter what, you can now share your love of the modern day holiday classic with your kids and all of Instagram. Best. Christmas. Present. Ever.