Is Abbie Burnett Still Working? John-David Duggar's Wife Has Experience In The Medical Field

John-David Duggar's wife, Abbie Burnett, is an especially interesting Duggar spouse because she had a career before marrying into the family. This isn't to say people who don't have traditional careers aren't compelling, of course — it's just rare for a female Duggar spouse to have a job outside of the home. And given how uncommon this is, it's no wonder why some fans want to know if Abbie Burnett is still working.

Before Burnett met John-David, she was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in her home state of Oklahoma, according to In Touch Weekly. To achieve this, she had to complete a state-approved licensing program and pass a NCLEX-RN exam, according to Nursing Licensure.org.

Interestingly enough, Burnett didn't bring up her nursing career right away following her engagement to John-David — it was Reddit that first confirmed the existence of her nursing license via the Oklahoma Board of Nursing's website.

The newlywed finally confirmed her professional background, however, in Season 9 of Counting On, noting that she left her job because she was busy wedding planning.

"I just love taking care of people. But I left my job a couple months ago so that I could plan for the wedding," she revealed in Monday's season finale episode.

If Burnett does want to pursue nursing in the future, she'll have to transfer her license to Arkansas, her new home following her November 2018 wedding to John-David. The process for Burnett is called an endorsement, aka "the process of obtaining a nursing license in a U.S. jurisdiction other than the jurisdiction of original licensure," according to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing.

To complete this process, Burnett will have to fill out an application, verify her license in Oklahoma, and pass a criminal background check. It's seemingly a pretty simple process, thanks to the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC), "an agreement between states that allows nurses to have one license but the ability to practice in other states that are part of the agreement," according to Nurse.org.

It sounds like Burnett is up to meet these aforementioned requirements because she expressed an interest in returning to nursing one day. "I do hope to go back to nursing one day, especially so I can keep up my license and my skills," she revealed in the season finale.

As it turns out, it looks like that day has come sooner than later. A quick search on the Arkansas State Board Board of Nursing's website shows that Abbie is a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in the state. Woot woot!

It's still not clear, however, whether Abbie is employed at a medical facility or if she simply has kept up with her licensure.

For now, it looks like Abbie and John-David are enjoying the newlyweds stage of their relationship. "John whisked me (Abbie) away to Branson for a short and sweet getaway this weekend!" Abbie shared on Instagram on March 24. Aww.

Nursing is a challenging, important, and rewarding profession. If Abbie does decide to get back into it full-time, that would be pretty amazing.