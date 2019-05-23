It's been a while since Disney fans saw Prince Ali, Princess Jasmine, The Genie, and the whole Aladdin gang on the big screen. Actually, it's been almost 30 years. Now, many of those who saw the original animated film in theaters are about to bring their own kids to witness another generation fall in love with a new live action version. Is Aladdin appropriate for kids under 10 years old? Pass the popcorn, because the whole family can enjoy this one.

The live action movie is rated PG for some action and peril, according to Common Sense Media. But, overall, it appears to be okay for the smaller set as the new movie stays true to the animated original. The only caution is that some of the intense parts may be made more so when translated into live action.

While the movie is definitely action packed, the vibrant colors and breathtaking cinematography make it a well-rounded family flick, according to Parent24.

The story follows the lovable scoundrel, Aladdin, as he tries to make it in the streets of Agraba, according to IMDb. But one day in the market place, he locks eyes with a beautiful villager who just happens to be Princess Jasmine in disguise. He'll do anything to win her heart, including enlisting the help of a magical genie who is willing to grant him three wishes. But he must watch out for the evil Jafar, who's all about gaining power and taking over Agraba for his own.

Kids will love watching the magical dance numbers from the original come to life on the big screen, such as "You Never Had a Friend Like Me" and "A Whole New World."

Aladdin is the most recent movie in a growing trend of Disney live action remakes, which also included Dumbo and will include this summer's Lion King and the future Mulan, according to Cheat Sheet.

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

Despite early criticism of fans wondering if the new Aladdin could ever be as good as the original, those who've seen advanced screenings are head-over-heels for it, according to Fatherly.

One of the biggest fan fears was that Will Smith could never fill the shoes of the Robin Williams' iconic portrayal of the genie. Now, critics are saying he might actually be the best part of the film, according to Screen Rant.

This isn't the first time Aladdin and his crew have been brought to life. It hit Broadway back in 2011 and has been a family favorite ever since, with over 10 million audience members attending over the years, according to the production's homepage.

Aladdin hits theaters nationwide on May 24, just in time for the long Memorial Day weekend. If the weather turns out to be a huge bummer that weekend, the second best thing to a delicious bbq with friends and family is a trip to the theater. After all, it's hard to resist a big blue genie, magic carpet rides, dance numbers, and a classic princess-falls-for-fake-prince love story.