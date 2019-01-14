Never forget the first time you ever heard of Colton Underwood — I'm talking about the viral video he sent to ask out Olympic gymnast, Aly Raisman. Feels like a lifetime ago, but the pair have been broken up for nearly two years now. In the time since, he fell in love with Becca on her Bachelorette season and flirted with Tia on Bachelor in Paradise. So now, is Aly Raisman watching Colton's season of The Bachelor? Good question, friends. Let me break down what I know so far.

At the moment, there's no clear indication as to whether or not Aly is watching The Bachelor, has any interest in watching, or cares what her ex is up to with other women at all. If anything, Aly is likely off living her best life post-breakup with the former Oakland Raiders player. Sure, it was cute how Colton posted the video asking her out and all, but adorable, viral videos don't make long-lasting relationships. The two secretly dated in the Denver area for some time, then began posting Instagram pictures showing off their long distance romance. Then, just as quickly as it started, the two athletes "took a break." In the summer of 2017, Colton told the Peoria Journal Star, "We’re taking a break right now. We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare. It ended fine." Sounds legit enough, but was it?

Soon after, when Colton competed for Becca's heart on The Bachelorette, he admitted Raisman was the closest thing he'd had to a serious relationship but hasn't said much about their time together since. Well, other than that time Colton explained to Us Weekly why he didn't mention Raisman saying, "To be very candid about it, she’s going through enough right now. She doesn’t deserve to be in this at all. I have so much love and respect for Aly and the voice that she is and the role model that she is for every young woman out there."

Colton was likely referring to the case against USA gymnastics physical therapist and alleged sexual abuser, Larry Nasser, against whom Raisman was a leading voice. So, yeah — she probably was going through a lot and it was cool of Colton to respect that. That doesn't mean she's leading his parade any time soon. It's not too far out of left field for her to tune into the show out of curiosity — who hasn't been there with an ex — but because it's unclear how she feels about her ex since the breakup, maybe she'd rather avoid it altogether. That's where I'd be. Her Twitter account and Instagram show she's living her best life without Colton, so why even bring up the past?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether Raisman supports Colton at this point in his journey or not really doesn't matter. He's moved on as you can watch on national TV, she's moved on, and is involved in a lot of amazing projects. Sometimes people can split and stay their separate ways without formal support or drama. It's called adulting, I think.

Season 23 of The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

