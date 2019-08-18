Amy Duggar King shares a last name with some pretty popular people. She has 19 cousins (plus a little more) who also happen to star on the TLC reality show, Counting On. So of course, people have had to wonder at some point — is Amy Duggar close with the rest of the family? She's shown her support for her famous family members over the years, and they have done the same in return.

Amy Duggar King is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, according to Us Weekly, and she's the oldest of the Duggar cousins. Her mom, Deanna Duggar, is Jim Bob's sister. And family is something that is very important to her — Amy was super close to her late grandmother, Mary Duggar, who died earlier this summer, according to In Touch Weekly. So, it makes a lot of sense that Amy is pretty close to her cousins, too. Although family members can have their differences, Amy told In Touch Weekly on Aug. 16 that her and her cousins are in a very good place.

"You know, we support each other," she said. "We love each other. They still, they come in and shop at my store and they just pop in! So family, there is a lot of love in our family."

There you have it — they support each other and love each other just like any other family members do. Although they might not hang out all the time, they still appreciate the time they spend together when they are together. And that's the best relationship that you can have with your family members.

Amy and her the majority of her cousins live in the same state, Arkansas, so it isn't hard for them to see each other. This came in handy when Amy opened up her boutique, 3130 Clothing, this past December, according to In Touch Weekly, and her cousins came to pay her a visit and showed their support for her on Instagram. "It's been a long time coming, but they did it," Jessa Duggar wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "A Duggar girl and their husband just launched their very own clothing store in our childhood hometown! The whole shop is darling!"

Amy is currently expanding the boutique due to its popularity, and told People earlier this week that having the support of her cousins has been "really cool." "We love each other, we support each other, and that's family," she said.

So sweet!

Like all families, Amy's relationship with her cousins is pretty unique. In an Instagram post in 2016, Amy told one follower that she and her cousins don't always see eye to eye on everything, according to People. "We've had a girls night before and have gone out to eat. It's a rule that if I want to spend quality time with them, I have to come see them," she wrote in an Instagram comment.

"I can only be myself and even though we don't see eye to eye on every little thing, we are still family and I do still love them :)," she added.

Since the Duggar siblings are so close, it makes perfect sense that they're pretty close with their cousin, too.