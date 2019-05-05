Comedian Amy Schumer is known for being a little unpredictable — and no one could have predicted that she would reveal her baby's sex in an Instagram post this weekend. But that's exactly what she did on Sunday. I know what you're thinking — is Amy Schumer having a boy or a girl? It's going to be a boy for Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer.

The hilarious actress took to social media to make a powerful statement about Wendy's — the fast food chain — and throw a very important announcement in there. If it sounds a little out of the ordinary, it's because this announcement is a little out of the ordinary. It involves a few key players and a secret announcement thrown in there.

Over the weekend, Chance the Rapper started a campaign to get Wendy's to bring back their spicy chicken nuggets, according to Uproxx. Wendy's agreed under one condition — their tweet had to get 2 million likes. Schumer took note of this and decided to bring attention to a problem involving the fast food chain.

"Hey! We love Chance The Rapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendy's is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farm working women from sexual assault and rape in the fields," Schumer wrote in the caption of the photo. "This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT with violence...also we're having a boy."

Yeah, she went there. A representative for Wendy's did not respond to Romper's request for comment.

What Schumer is referring to is the movement to boycott the fast food chain. According to the website for the boycott, Wendy's is not protecting their workers against sexual violence or other human rights abuses by refusing to join the Fair Food Program. The Fair Food Program makes sure that farm workers are protected from things like poverty or sexual harassment.

More to come...