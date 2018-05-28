It's probably an understatement to say that Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the most despised Bachelor in all of Bachelor Nation after proposing to Becca Kufrin and then changing his mind and dumping her in front of the entire country. But thanks to Arie, Becca is getting a second chance at love as The Bachelorette. So will Arie be watching Becca's Bachelorette season to see if she's successful this time around?

A lot of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants watch the show, as is evidenced by their live-tweeting and commentary on social media. Since Arie and his new fiancee, Lauren Burnham, had such intimate experiences with Becca, it's very possible that they plan on keeping up with her season. While in New York City this week, TMZ caught up with the couple and asked them point blank if they'd be curling up on the couch Monday nights this summer to watch Becca find true love. Both of them answered with an unenthusiastic, "sure, why not" type of response. Lauren can even be seen saying, "yea, a little," when another reporter asks her if watching the show would be "too weird."

So they're either fighting about watching the show or just aren't too enthused about it. I guess that makes sense. They'll likely be busy planning their wedding this summer, too, which could definitely be more important than watching TV. During an appearance on The View, they announced the date and place of their wedding.

TMZ on YouTube

Lauren dished, "We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue. We’re getting married in Hawaii on January 12th next year!" Because of course they're getting married in Hawaii. Arie added:

It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery. It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests.

Lauren added that they'd tie the knot "tomorrow" if they could. (Which, you know, they totally could if they went to a courthouse or something, but why nitpick?) For now, they're busy shacking up in Arie's hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. "We’re in our condo now and we just bought a new house. Things are moving pretty quickly and everything’s been great," Lauren added.

The View on YouTube

They're still being grilled about everything that went down on The Bachelor last season, too. Arie explained yet another time that they haven't seen the finale in which he lingers around Becca after breaking up with her on camera. He said:

I think going back to that time, it was a big risk to do what I did and I know that it wasn’t a popular decision. But it was a decision I had to make for myself. … I knew that Lauren was the person I was supposed to be with. I never watched the finale, so we don’t really know how that breakup looked on TV. But breakups are hard, and I think that everyone handles it in a different way. They say it was unedited, but it was edited. You’re not in control of the editing room and you can’t really control what they show.

Lauren didn't seem to have much sympathy for the haters either. She added, "My breakup was taped, everyone else’s was, and that’s just kind of the name of the game." Both said that they feel like they made the right choices and are very happy together. The bride-to-be explained, "Our relationship is so unique and it’s nothing that I’ve ever had before. So the fact that he was willing to take that risk and all of America hating him to be with me, that means a lot to me.”

At the end of the day, it's a win for everyone. Becca gets another chance at finding her soulmate, and Lauren and Arie seem happy together. And even if they don't brag about it, I bet they'll be watching every episode of Becca's journey.