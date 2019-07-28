The 2020 presidential race is well underway, with the second round of Democratic debates to take place on July 30 and 31. One candidate set to participate is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ignited a fire within many young voters during his 2016 run. And while some of you may know where Sanders stands on the issues, you might not know as much about his personal life. One popular question people have, for instance, pertains to whether Bernie Sanders is married.

As it turns out, Sanders is a married man. His paramour is none other than Jane Sanders who, as noted by Town & Country, was present during many of Bernie's 2016 presidential campaign events and continues to be by his side in the 2020 race.

As for Jane's background, she was born in Brooklyn, New York and attended a Catholic high school in the borough before moving on to the University of Tennessee, according to Town & Country. Jane didn't graduate from the college, however, as she left to have three children with her first husband, David Driscoll, according to People. She later re-enrolled at Goddard College in Vermont, and she met Bernie in the '80s while working at the Juvenile Division of the Burlington Police Department, she told The Irish Times.

Jane told the outlet she was immediately enamored with Bernie's political prowess after hearing him speak at a Burlington mayoral campaign rally, stating: "I was sitting in the second row, and our eyes met, but we didn't really talk afterwards. I felt it came from the heart, everything he said. He embodied everything I ever believed in."

Bernie and Jane dated for seven years before they decided to tie the knot in May 1988, according to Baltimore magazine. They combined households, bringing together Jane's three kids and Bernie's one. The pair do not have any children of their own, however.

Of course, there's more to Jane than her marriage and parenting. An 1996 article in the Washington Post credited Jane with writing up to 50 pieces of legislation during the six years she worked with Bernie in Washington. She also helped him found the Progressive Caucus in 1991, according to the publication.

Not to mention, Jane founded The Sanders Institute, according to the Burlington Free Press. The institute was a think tank in Vermont, reportedly created to promote progressive policies. It was backed by the Sanders family, as well as celebrities and supporters. It closed in May, however, and stopped accepting donations in the months prior. Jane said she closed it "so there could not even be an appearance of impropriety," according to The Hill. The news broke as Bernie prepared to launch his 2020 campaign.

Jane also worked as the president of Burlington College from 2004 to 2011, an institution that shuttered in May 2016 due to financial issues, it said in a statement. Following the closure, Jane faced controversy surrounding her time in the role.

Jane is likely to be present when Bernie takes the stage in the upcoming Democratic debates, as she has been by his side throughout both his presidential runs. And although I can't say for certain, it appears she's a great support system for him.