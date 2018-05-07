The first Monday in May is upon us, which can only mean one thing: the Met Gala. Officially, it's the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, but unofficially, it's a huge night for big-name celebs, who will walk the red carpet in statement-making, high-fashion ensembles, representing some of fashion's most celebrated designers. This year, Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Donatella Versace will joinVogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as co-chairs, according to USA TODAY, but even at such a thoroughly A-list event, one big question remains: is Beyoncé attending the 2018 Met Gala?

To be fair, it is an extremely important query. Though the event is always home to plenty of show-stopping red carpet moments, Beyoncé has for years been a Met Gala mainstay, making headlines for her iconic Givenchy gowns ever since she made her Met Gala debut back in 2008, according to Women's Wear Daily. Yet as much as she can be counted on to slay fashion-wise, the Met Gala was also where Beyoncé was involved in another headline-stealing moment: after the 2014 Met Gala, Solange Knowles attacked JAY-Z in a hotel elevator while Beyoncé looked on, according to E! News, leading to much speculation over whether the rapper had been unfaithful (might this mean the world inadvertently has Anna Wintour to thank for the perfection that is Lemonade?).

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any way to actually know for sure ahead of time if Beyoncé intends on going to the gala, and a rep for the singer did not immediately return Romper's request for comment. Yet not only are the details about the event — including the guest list — always kept tightly under wraps until it actually begins, according to Glamour, there's also the fact that Beyoncé herself may still be deciding if she plans to attend. Her longtime stylist, Ty Hunter, told WWD that, though she appeared on the Met Gala red carpet in 2012 looking predictably amazing, she had literally only decided that day that she felt like showing up, so it could still be anyone's guess (unsurprisingly, she still managed to look amazing).

The 2018 Met Gala does seem particularly ripe for a Queen Bey appearance, though. The star attended the gala in 2016, according to InStyle — the year she showed up looking inexplicably amazing in a peach latex Givenchy gown (who ever looks good in peach latex?) — but in 2017, Beyoncé was pregnant with her twins, Rumi and Sir, and gave the event a miss. This year, though, fresh off of her incredible headlining gig at Coachella? It seems like the perfect time for the star to come back and show everyone how the Met Gala is done.

One person who did confirm her attendance ahead of time, however? Solange, who literally crowdsourced opinions about her outfit options on Twitter Sunday night.

The singer has since deleted the series of tweets, according to Teen Vogue, but it seems safe to say that Solange is definitely looking to make a statement. She shared photos of four different looks with her followers, and wrote that she was "about to let y'all pick [her Met Gala] look," because she "[couldn't] handle the anxiety." A poll posted to her feed seemed to show that her fans preferred the look that involved a mock-necked, floor-length white dress with a white cape, and a gold headpiece, though, technically, it's still to be seen what she actually chose.

As disappointing as it will no doubt be if Beyoncé doesn't actually show up to the event, it's at least a given that there will be plenty of other impressive red carpet moments to swoon over. And if she does, it doesn't seem like a huge stretch to assume that she will dominate.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.