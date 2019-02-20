It's been a banner year for Bradley Cooper. Not only did he star in one of this year's most critically acclaimed films but he also made his debut as a singer and a director. There's no doubt that A Star is Born, brought Cooper front and center this awards season. And now with the Golden Globes behind him, fans have one question on their minds. Is Bradley Cooper going to the 2019 Oscars?

He's doing much more than attending. Fans can rejoice, because not only will Cooper be hitting the red carpet, he'll be singing too.

Cooper and Lady Gaga will preform "Shallow," at the 91st annual Academy Awards, according to Variety. It's up for best original song along with "I’ll Fight" from RBG, "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns, "All the Stars" from Black Panther, and "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

He's nominated for Best Actor, one of eight nominations that A Star Is Born, received this year from The Academy. But he did not receive an Oscar nomination for directing, in what many people are calling a total snub, according to Indie Wire.

What made it even more shocking is that Cooper received a Best Director nomination at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and from the Directors Guild of America. But, apparently, Mr. Oscar did not agree.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If he's lucky enough to win for his acting in the film, fans would likely see him deliver an acceptance speech that can only be predicted as swoon-worthy.

But don't expect him to sound like he did as Jackson Maine his sultry alter-ego in A Star is Born. He says that voice is gone, according to Refinery29. Cooper revealed to Steven Colbert that he will be attending the Oscars as Bradley Cooper, not Maine, and has officially retired the voice.

That sound you hear is hearts breaking everywhere.

This is not the first time the movie has hit the silver screen. A Star Is Born, first debuted with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in 1937. Since then it's been redone three more times with the Cooper Gaga version being the latest rendition, according to the New York Times.

A Star Is Born, follows an up-and-coming starlet, Ally (Lady Gaga) who is mentored by an older, more seasoned performer Jack (Cooper). He, of course, falls in love with Ally, but his personal issues get in the way of their happiness. As Ally gains fame, their relationship begins to crumble, according to IMDb. And, let's just say the ending is dramatic.

And what of Cooper's leading lady? Gaga took home won the Best Original Song statuette at this year's Golden Globes for co-writing "Shallow," according to CBS News.

LadyGagaVEVO on YouTube

She's up for the same award at this year's Oscars along with a nomination for Best Actress.

If you haven't gotten a chance to see it yet, you can view A Star Is Born on demand, according to CNET. The Oscars will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24 with coverage starting at 5:00 p.m. PST, according to Cheat Sheet.

So will you be one of the fans on Team Cooper, rooting for his film to win some of the night's biggest races? His chances are pretty good given all the nominations A Star Is Born, received, even if it was bypassed for the Best Director category.