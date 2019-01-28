Just one day before Rent: Live was set to premiere, actor, Brennin Hunt, who plays Roger in the musical, got injured. The multitalented performer reportedly rolled his ankle during rehearsals, according to E! News. So people have to be wondering — is Brennin Hunt still performing on Rent: Live? As the saying goes, "the show must go on."

There is so much at stake when it comes to live TV, especially when it comes to putting on a huge musical. Although people would like everything to go perfectly, you never know what you're going to get with it — and something is bound to go wrong at some point. So, maybe it's a good sign that something went wrong during dress rehearsal and not during the live broadcast.

On Saturday, during one of the many dress rehearsals for Rent: Live, Hunt, who plays the tortured rock musician, Roger, got injured while on set. Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox told E! News in a statement:

"Last night during a live performance of Fox's production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured. But in the spirit of Rent, everyone - producers and cast, original and current — is dedicated to ensuring the show's broadcast must, and will, go on."

