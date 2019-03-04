The future of Teen Mom 2 Briana DeJesus' love life was uncertain after she broke up with her co-star, Javi Marroquin, in January 2018. Considering the breakup was pretty rough (so much drama, so little time) it's fair for fans to wonder if Briana is dating anyone today. Some wounds take a bit longer to heal, after all.

It's safe to say Briana and Javi's relationship ended on a terrible note. After Javi proposed to Briana months into their relationship (yeah, that happened), things took a quick turn left.

“I don’t know why he wants to propose right now. We’ve had a conversation about what we want for our lives, like what we want for the future but it wasn’t like I want to get married with you, I want to have your kids right now," Briana explained, according to People. We spoke about it like, ‘Yeah, maybe one day.’ We’ve only been together for a few months, so it’s super fast.”

The botched proposal led to the couple's breakup, making Briana a single lady once again. But the mom-of-two wasn't alone for too long because she found romance with Johnny Rodriguez in September 2018, according to Us Weekly.

“We just vibe," Briana told her friend about the relationship, according to The Inquisitr. "You know when you meet somebody and you guys just vibe and you guys talk all night and you guys are comfortable around each other? It’s like that."

The good news is Briana and Johnny are still going strong as of February 2019.

“Things are progressively doing great,” she told In Touch Weekly. “I still do see us together long-term.”

But don't assume the two plan to rush into anything like marriage or babies.

“John and I have spoken about our timeline and we both think right now things are OK where we stand," she shared. "Obviously, we both want the same thing, we want to live together, start a family and so on and so forth but there is no rush."

Briana also has a message for fans who accused her of getting together with Johnny too quickly. She wrote on Twitter:

Lol y’all are so cruel 1) my kids are ages apart 2) my kids have never seen me be intimate with anyone EVER 3) last seasons relationship was faker than my a** 4) if I wanted to make John my 3rd babydaddy it would’ve happened already 5) let a sis be happy 6) house coming soon

Translation: Mama has goals.

Even though the couple are taking things slow at the moment, it doesn't mean John can't develop a bond with her two daughters, Stella and Nova.

“He recently got an artist to put together a painting of Stella and I, and his note attached to it literally melted my heart," she told In Touch Weekly about John's sweet personality.

John is also helpful with parenting responsibilities, even though he's not Stella and Nova's biological dad.

“He’s so hands-on with Nova and Stella," she said. "And they both like John as well.”

Yep, it sounds like great things are on the horizon for John and Briana. Congrats on your new love, mama.