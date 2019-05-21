Busy Philipps is best known for her role in the short-lived but well-received sitcom, Freaks and Geeks. She was only 19 at the time, but her spunky personality and growing fan base propelled her into more memorable roles on Dawson's Creek and Cougartown. While fans are used to seeing her on screen, much of her life behind the scenes revolves around her family. Is Busy Philipps married? The actress shows that relationship ups and downs are totally normal.

Philipps has been married to screenwriter Marc Silverstein for 12 years. His credits include Never Been Kissed, He's Just Not That Into You, and The Vow, which he once said feature parts of his own vows from his wedding to Philipps, according to ABC News.

Together they have two children, Birdie Leigh Silverstein (10), Cricket Pearl Silverstein (5), according to Biography.

But like all couples, they've had their ups and downs.

Philipps has previously said her marriage suffered after the birth of her first daughter, as she felt like she was parenting alone, according to The Today Show. In an interview with Parents, Philipps said that Silverstein, "was not understanding how to be a dad and, in fact, didn’t try."

But that didn't stop her from wanting more children. Unfortunately, the reaction to her request for a bigger family was less that perfect.

"When I told him I wanted to have a second child, he said, ‘Fine, but it’s all on you,'" she recalled in her interview with Parents. "That was so heartbreaking."

Things began to slowly change after the birth of their second daughter, and Philipps credits it all to a lot of hard work, communication, and therapy, according to Today. She said:

Marriage is always hard, but especially when you have kids … You’re going to go through periods when you’re not into it, but there always has to be one person willing to fight. We’ve had a lot of serious discussions and counseling, and he’s incredibly participatory now in a way I don’t think he could’ve imagined before. We’re a work in progress but trying our best, and that’s the most you can do.

Philipps credits her best friend, actress Michelle Williams, for keeping her from divorcing Silverstein, something she outlined in her memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little, according to People.

With over one million Instagram followers, Philipps has never been shy about sharing the most intimate moments of her life. So it was no surprise that her memoir was just as much of a hit. She called the book, "incredibly cathartic," according to Good Morning America.

"Somebody said to me that writing a memoir is like doing 10 years of therapy in a year, which I found to be true. So, yeah, I went deep in the book," Philipps said.

And out of her memoir came her late night talk show on E!, Busy Tonight. Sadly, it was cancelled after just seven months, ending in May, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Philipps and Silverstein remain together to this day, raising their daughters in Los Angeles. Like any Hollywood relationship, they're under constant scrutiny from the media, which can't be easy. Here's to couples who try and make it work, through thick and thin.