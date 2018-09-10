With the rise of marijuana acceptance and legality, people are turning to the plant and its extracts for all sorts of health and wellness reasons. Some people even give it to pets, too. But is CBD oil safe for dogs? There's isn't a totally simple answer, but there are many factors to consider about CBD consumption and canine companions.

A compound found in the cannabis plant, cannabinoids (CBD) may offer humans benefits such as pain relief, anxiety management, and even inflammation reduction, as noted in Medical News Today. But unlike that other cannabis compound, delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not have a psychoactive effect, as further noted in Medical News Today. In other words, CBD oil does not produce the sensation of being high. This is why states that have not legalized marijuana outright might still have CBD oil shops. It's something of a legal loophole at the moment.

Although cannabis may have benefits for dogs, as noted in Romper, it's important to consider the specific effects of CBD oil on canines, too. That's where things get tricky. Plenty of organizations and companies champion the use of CBD oil for pets, whereas others are not so certain it's a smart choice for your dog. The decision is up to you, of course.

For starters, people who are pro-CBD oil for dogs make a lot of good points about the potential health benefits for canine companions. Anxiety relief, seizure management, and pain reduction are all potential benefits of giving CBD oil to dogs, as noted in Dogs Naturally Magazine.

And now companies are specifically catering to the pet CBD oil market. For instance, BarkShop offers a range of CBD products for dogs, including biscuits and drops. "We sold out of all our initial inventory that we bought for a two-month run on day one, and we've had a hard time keeping it [CBD supplies] in stock," said BarkShop GM Melissa Seligmann in Mashable. As it turns out, demand for CBD doggie treats is super high.

But not everyone is on board with the idea of giving CBD oil to dogs, at least not at this stage. In general, there's still a huge lack of research into pet use of CBD oil, probably due to the compound's newly legal status. "While companies are creating and marketing CBD products for pets with claims that they may help alleviate a variety of conditions, such as anxiety, seizures, and joint pain, to date the FDA has not approved these products for any therapeutic use in animals," said Michael San Filippo, on behalf of the American Veterinary Medical Association, in the Chicago Sun-Times. Instead, pet owners are encouraged to seek traditional veterinary care and advice from professionals.

In time, more research will prove whether CBD oil is a safe and effective treatment for canine companions. At present, though, the safest bet is to trust your vet's advice on the topic. Whatever treatment you choose, hopefully you and your dog will enjoy many happy, healthy years together.