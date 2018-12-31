Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is a phenomenal mom with a great group of friends and loved ones. But the one thing that's missing from Cheyenne's life? A partner. Considering Cheyenne hasn't dated anyone in a while, it's fair to wonder whether Cheyenne is in a relationship after TMOG.

When viewers first met Cheyenne, she was in a relationship with a guy named Zach. The relationship seemed pretty solid, as Zach was initially respectful of Cheyenne's bond with now 1-year-old Ryder's father, Cory Wharton. In fact, the two even discussed having kids together in the future. But the seemingly happy relationship broke up after Zach wasn't cool with Cheyenne taking Ryder to visit Cory's family in Michigan. Yep, things went south pretty quick.

It's probably best that Cheyenne's union with Zach didn't last because the mom started to develop feelings for Cory. "I just feel like there's something there because she still has feelings for me and she doesn't know how to cope with that," Cory said about Cheyenne's love for him, according to Pop Culture.

To be fair to Cheyenne, it's understandable why she fell for Ryder's dad. The reality star's parenting game is on point, he's arguably attractive, and he's close with Cheyenne's family. Translation: he's sort of the full package.

Considering Cheyenne is focused on Cory at the moment, it's understandable that she's not dating anyone longterm at the moment. Although I think it's safe to say she has gone on dates with people, she doesn't have a serious partner at this time.

It's unclear, however, how long Cheyenne will wait for Cory to take their flirtatious energy and mutual respect for one another to the next level.

“I mean, I don’t know how long I will wait, but I’ll wait," she said about her predicament, according to In Touch Weekly.

All of this waiting has given Cheyenne time to think about whether she wants more kids with Cory, which she does. The MTV star revealed the nugget of info during the TMOG reunion special, a plan Cory is 100 percent on board with.

Considering the two both want to have more kids with each other, it's fair to wonder why they aren't together today. It might have something to do with the fact that Cheyenne and Cory want to keep Ryder as their top priority.

"I think the biggest thing with me and Cheyenne is Ryder needs to come first," Cory told a friend, according to Celebuzz. "And at the end of the day, as long as that happens, I feel like we can make this thing work."

Of course, Cheyenne also wants to put Ryder first. And the mom admittedly feels relieved that she never crossed a romantic line with Cory because it makes co-parenting that much easier.

“I do think it helps that we never dated,” Cheyenne said about her unique relationship with Cory, according to MTV. “There was never anything bad between us.”

If Cheyenne and Cory do get together one day, that's awesome. But if they decide to remain friends instead, I have no doubt Cheyenne will find someone incredible.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.