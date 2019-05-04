It's almost time for the 2019 Met Gala — one of the biggest nights in fashion and gawking at your favorite celebrities. On Monday, dozens of celebrities will gather in New York City to don some pretty amazing clothes — but it's unclear which celebrities will be attending. Of course, some people will be wanting to know — is Chrissy Teigen going to the 2019 Met Gala? While she hasn't necessarily confirmed the news, here's why fans could count on her to make an appearance.

There's a reason why Teigen is everyone's favorite celebrity mom (or at least, my favorite celebrity mom). She's honest about motherhood and she isn't afraid to keep it real on all subjects, but at the same time, she loves getting glamorous (she is a model, after all). She basically has the best of both worlds — she gets to wear sweatpants and hang out with her kids all day, but then gets to wear gorgeous designer gowns at night. And there is a chance that Teigen could be wearing one of those designer gowns at the 2019 Met Gala because she has attended the gala quite a few times in the past.

She made her first appearance at the ball in 2011 with her then-boyfriend, John Legend (they married two years later) — and she's had the privilege of attending the ball a few times since then. It's hard to believe how young they look in a photo from that night.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teigen and Legend attended the event three years later in 2014, according to PopSugar, where she wore a stunning one-of-a-kind crystal encrusted silver Ralph Lauren gown. In 2015, Teigen wore another gorgeous gown (this one was black) designed by St. John, according to People, and of course, took Legend as her date. The couple skipped the 2016 gala, according to the Daily Mail, but were back on the red carpet in 2017.

In 2017, Teigen and Legend "trolled" their followers, sharing a photo of themselves (naked) in bed just one hour before they were set to walk on the red carpet, according to Glamour. But they were anything but naked when they walked the red carpet. Teigen looked absolutely gorgeous in a white Marchesa gown that she told People was meant to "make a statement." This was the last year that the couple made an appearance at the gala — and people are definitely waiting for their return.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last year, they were forced to miss out on the night due to Teigen being nine months pregnant, according to Harper's Bazaar (it was "too risky" for her to attend). But that didn't stop her from pretending to be there. Teigen treated fans to a messy bun tutorial on Instagram and posted about how much she loved being at home (she was kidding).

Since she was supposed to attend last year, it's a possibility that she could attend attend this year. But her fans won't know for sure until she walks the red carpet or confirms her attendance on social media. So far, on both Twitter and Instagram, she has not mentioned whether or not she will be attending.

This year, the Met Gala (held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City) has a very specific theme — Camp: Notes on Fashion. This isn't "summer camp" this is camp in reference to irony and "bad taste," according to Vox. This theme seems right up Teigen's alley, and if she does attend, she will definitely rock whatever she is wearing.

People can only hope that she makes an appearance at the 2019 Met Gala.