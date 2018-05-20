Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the epitome of cool parents. Anyone would be lucky to call the model turned cookbook writer turned TV host and her husband, a super talented musician, "mom and dad." And their son and daughter get to do just that. After announcing the name of their son on Instagram on Sunday, you know some people are wondering who if Teigen's son is named after someone, because the super cool parents have to have chosen the name for a reason.

Miles Theodore Stevens came into this world on Wednesday, according to E! News, but Teigen didn't announce his name or share a photo of fans with him at the time. That is, until Sunday afternoon, when she took to Instagram to share the news — they named their son Miles Theodore Stephens. That is when the big news really set in.

Miles has been blessed from birth by being able to call Teigen and Legend his parents. But whether or not Teigen and Legend blessed their child with the name "Miles Theodore" because they were naming him after someone else is entirely unclear. They could have picked the name Miles simply because they loved the name (you have to admit, it's a pretty cute name). But on the other hand, they could have named him after a family member or as a tribute to someone else. And until Teigen and Legend come out and say who their son is named after, everything else is just speculation.

More to come...