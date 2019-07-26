New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has received a lot of attention over the past few months. Since announcing that he was running for his party's nomination in the 2020 Presidential Election, people have been wanting to know about him and his personal life, which is very interesting. Some people out there are wondering — is Cory Booker married? And those people might be surprised to know the answer.

As the 2020 Presidential Election draws closer, there are so many details about the hopefuls running in the 2020 Democratic Primary. The more than 20 candidates all have very intensive platforms, but even better personal lives. Booker is one of these many candidates who has a very exciting life aside from his political career. Fun fact — the 50-year-old senator is not married and has never been married, ever. But that doesn't mean he isn't (seriously) seeing someone at the moment — Booker's dating life is just as interesting as his politics.

Although Booker might have joked about "dating coffee" in the past, he is in a serious relationship now (with an actual person). Booker is not married and is currently dating RENT actress, Rosario Dawson, according to People, and she just joined him on a campaign status in Nevada, proving that she is serious about her partner. When you hear what the two have had to say about each other, then you'll love their little romance even more.

During a June appearance on RuPaul's talk show, RuPaul, Booker had the sweetest things to say about his "boo" (yes, that's his nickname for her). Booker admitted that he writes love poems about Dawson, according to People (he's that talented). "When you have somebody in your life who inspires me as much as she does," he said. "She inspires me."

And their meet-cute is like, really cute. "We actually first met at [a party for] a friend of ours running for governor of Maryland, Ben Jealous is his name, former head of the NAACP," Booker said on the show, according to People. "We met at that party and she didn't give me the time of day. She did me some serious shade! And then we met at another friend's party, both of us were single at the time. It was a roof party of a dear friend and I had the courage to walk up to her and ask for her phone number."

The is history. The couple has been together since October 2018, according to People, and Dawson is clearly head over heels for him, too. In March, she told TMZ that her relationship with Booker is real. "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much," she said.

If Booker were to be elected president, he would be the third president in the nation's history to not be married. There have only been two presidents who have been sworn in without being married — James Buchanan and Grover Cleveland (who later married in office). And in spite of setting his sights on the oval office, Booker still finds time to prioritize his relationship with Dawson.

"It has meant a lot to me to know that he's running for the highest public office in America, and he's still centering us in our relationship, and prioritizing, ya know, creating our foundation," she told Extra in April.

Luckily for Booker and Dawson, there is still about a year and a few months left until the 2020 Presidential Election. Anything can happen in the meantime — yes, including a wedding.