Over the summer, an Orange Is the New Black alum revealed she's expecting her first child. Now she has some even bigger news to share: A new Netflix Family series, along with the sex of her baby. So is Danielle Brooks having a boy or a girl?

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Brooks posted an epic double-whammy reveal on Instagram. And if you've already finished every OITNB episode and have fallen in love with the actress, then you're in luck. Because this mama-to-be will also hosting her own Netflix Family series, an exciting development she used to reveal her baby's sex, according to People.

“This is all you need to know: Netflix Family YouTube series A Little Bit Pregnant,” the mom-to-be says in the clip before showing her bump. “Actually, I’m a lotta bit pregnant." A Little Bit Pregnant will be a four-part series with 9-to 10-minute episodes, People reported. The series will feature Brooks investigating everything about pregnancy, childbirth, to what happens to a woman's body after delivering. You can catch it on the main Netflix YouTube channel and on all of the Netflix Family social media channels. And you can bet I'll be tuning in.

If this weren't exciting enough, in the promo video for the upcoming Netflix Family series, the sex of Brooks' baby was also announced. A clip from her sex reveal party shows the actor and her significant other, TK, arriving at the shindig wearing white outfits. The couple sits on a golden throne while talking with guests in one shot, which is soon followed up by a group of dancers shooting off cannons filled with pink confetti.

Yep, it's a girl!

Netflix on YouTube

Brooks' followers were over the moon about her news. "LOVE IT!! Can’t wait to watch," one person commented.

Another Instagram user wrote, "I don’t have kids, or a baby on the way, but I love this! I feel like pregnancy and childbirth isn’t explored in a real way and I am here for this!!!"

Yet another fan declared, "Omg this will be so great!! You’re the best person/voice for this show!!"

Brooks announced her pregnancy back in July via Instagram, according to Us Weekly. "So elated to finally share this news with you all," she captioned a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. "I’m happily pregnant!"

Since then, Brooks has shared a number of updates via Instagram with her fans. Like the struggle that is finding stylish maternity clothing when you're plus-size. The expecting mama shared a video of herself hilariously singing about this issue in August, according to HuffPost.

"It’s so hard to find cute plus-size maternity fashion while pregnant, but ima push through," Brooks captioned her post. In the video, she proceeded to sing while snapping her fingers and drumming to the beat, “It’s so hard to find some clothes to wear today ... Although I get to be pregnant, I still can’t find no clothes.It’s so hard to find some clothes when you’re pregnant." Seriously, check it out — she has a pretty awesome voice.)

Considering her due date is likely in November and A Little Bit Pregnant premieres in November, I have just one question: Is it November yet? Because I don't know about you guys, but I can't wait to meet her precious baby girl. Congrats, mama!