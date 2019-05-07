Netflix's new dramedy Dead To Me premiered May 3 but it's on its way to a cult status akin to Big Little Lies. There's definitely a lot of murder, conspiracy, and guys who are jerks on both shows, so the comparison makes sense. Dead to Me leans more on the comedic side while HBO's hit is more serious but they share a vibe. Is Dead To Me the new Big Little Lies, though? Plenty of viewers have been making this comparison.

I mean, both shows deal heavily with the themes of motherhood and death and both have a very dark tone. Linda Cardellini, who plays Judy Hale on Dead To Me explained why the tone of the show surprised her when she first read the script in an interview with LA Times. "Because you have a show with two lead characters who are interesting, and it’s about their day-to-day lives, and going through grief is something that they’re dealing with. And you think, well that’s what the show is about."

It is — but there are also a lot more twists and turns that happen along the ten episodes of the first season of this incredibly fun new series. It's dark, yet funny, and extraordinarily thrilling — and all of these are words that could also be used to describe Big Little Lies.

The more I think about it, the more comparisons I come up with between Dead To Me and Big Little Lies. Plot-wise the shows don't align exactly but there were parts of Dead to Me that reminded me an awful lot of BLL — like the reveal that Celeste's husband was actually Jane's rapist.

And I am not the only one who can see a resemblance here. Twitter is definitely comparing Dead to Me to Big Little Lies (and that is a high compliment).

Of course, there were those who smelled a ripoff. Personally — I don't agree. But to each their own.

But even though Big Little Lies Season 2 is fast-approaching, technically right now both shows are still just getting started and fans should give each one time to grow. Dead To Me is already quickly establishing a fanbase who are begging for Season 2 because, well, the cliffhanger may cause your jaw to literally drop.

If you're looking to nitpick and compare, you aren't going to get that from me. I can't tell you which one is better than the other, because the only truth I know is that if you like Big Little Lies, you'll probably like Dead To Me and Twitter agrees.

I'd call Dead To Me's reviews mixed, but they do lean positive. No one should make up your mind for you. Personally, there's plenty of room for content about strong female friendships formed on a foundation of deep dark secrets in my life. So, I'm all in on both, thank you very much. You can stream Dead To Me on Netflix right now and make up your own mind.