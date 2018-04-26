Warning: Avengers: Infinity War spoilers ahead! If you're reading this post, that means you've now seen the latest installment of the Avengers franchise Infinity War and are currently experiencing more feelings than you know what to do with. The ending of the film raises a ton of new questions, however, the most pressing one that has to be: are the deaths in Avengers: Infinity War permanent? Considering fans still have one more Avengers movie to go before this epic saga comes to a close, I'd say there's definitely a reason to hold out some hope — though maybe not for all of the deaths.

From the moment the movie began, Thanos' wrath proved to be fierce. In fact, it took less than 10 minutes for Loki, the God of Mischief, to meet his maker. Sadly, that particular death will probably be for keeps. However, the ending of the film is a completely different story. After Thanos successfully collected all six of the Infinity Stones, he snapped his fingers and just like that — half of the world's population crumbled into dust, as if they had never existed. Among this lot was Black Panther, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Drax, Doctor Strange, and numerous others. The list goes on and on. Here are these character that we've become so invested in, and the next moment, they've completely been wiped away. Surely, something like this can't last for long, right? Thankfully, there's one thing in existence that should be able to undo most of it.

Among the many Infinity Stones Thanos collected, one in his possession is the Time Stone, which allows the user to go back in time. Granted, it's currently residing within the Gauntlet on Thanos' fist, but if one of the remaining Avengers is able to get their hands on it, they could go back and reverse everything that was done. Or perhaps Thanos will realize that his whole genocide idea wasn't that great and opt to do it himself (though that really seems unlikely, in my opinion). Either way, it provides the writers with an out. There is a way to get these characters back, which is something I'm confident will happen. It's just a question of how many can be saved.

As I mentioned before, Loki's death happened so early on that I doubt it will be able to be undone. Plus, this guy has already come back from the dead before, so seeing it happen yet again would feel a bit repetitive. Believe me, I'm an avid Loki (and Tom Hiddleston) lover, so I take no pleasure in this prediction. It just feels like the most likely outcome will be that he'll remain dead regardless of whatever else happens. Many of the other characters, though, have a chance to be saved.

Considering that Marvel has officially confirmed that there will be a Black Panther sequel, then it stems to reason that the Black Panther himself will be able to return. (Unless the sequel takes place prior to the events of Infinity War, but let's take the glass-is-half-full approach, shall we?)

Meanwhile, stars like Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, has revealed that his contract is up by the end of Avengers 4. "Contractually, right now — yeah, this is it. I’m done," he told USA Today. "I won’t be playing the character again." However, that doesn't necessarily mean it will result in his permanent death. After all, he's still credited as being in Avengers 4, which means there's still more of his story to tell. The same can be said with so many others that we saw turn to ash.

Thanos may have won the battle, but as long as that Time Stone exists, there's no way he's going to win the war.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.