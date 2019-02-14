Can you imagine your life if you were born to celebrity parents, particularly those who are involved in a highly televised — and physically demanding — sport like wrestling? Saraya-Jade Bevis, known to the WWE world as "Paige," can, and now, her story is being told. So if you're wondering if Fighting With My Family is based on a true story, the answer is yes, and that's what makes it all the more interesting.

The film is about the events that transpired in the (IRL) Knight family between the years of 2011 to 2014. "Paige" (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis) was born into a family of professional wrestlers. Her father "Rowdy" Ricky Knight (played by Nick Frost, who sports a beard the real Ricky didn't have in 2011) is the founder and promoter of Norwich, UK-based World Association Wrestling (WAW) along with his wife "Sweet" Saraya Knight (Lena Headey), a renowned female wrestler," as ScreenRant reported.

The couple's eldest son Roy Knight (James Burrows) wrestled as Zebra Kid, according to ScreenRant. Roy is Ricky's son from a previous relationship, and is a half-brother to Zak and Saraya, who both wrestle as well. The lattermost sibling is who we know today as Paige. Previously, she wrestled under the name Britani Knight in WAW.

The movie is essentially about one family's collective dream to have them all make it to the major league wrestling championships. As Freep.com explained, the film was produced by Dwayne Johnson, and written and directed by Stephen Merchant, who many know from his work on The Office.

Despite the funny, charismatic men behind the scenes, this is a total tear-jerker of a film, one that highlights themes of perseverance, fame, success, and what it means to fight for the life you want. (See what we did there?)

As for how Paige feels about the movie? Well, she says it's exciting, and surreal. In an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, she told The Wrap's Beatrice Verhoeven: “It’s wonderful — obviously I didn’t know I was going to have a movie made about my life at the age of 26, so it’s definitely a surreal moment. But it feels really good — we have such a wonderful cast. I mean, look at them!”

She continued to tell The Wrap that, even if you're not into wrestling, the film is for anyone who knows what it means to chase after your dreams: "It’s hopefully a film for anyone who has had a dream and you try to pursue a dream."

Frost, who plays Ricky Knight in the film, told ScreenCrush in an interview that he enjoyed seeing the main character go through everything that she did, as well as her brother Zak's struggles in the industry and wins outside of it. "To see a main character fail is kind of pretty cool and pretty brave," he said. "It’s more like reality, more like what happens... But, again, another kind of twist is, yes, he fails at that, but maybe life is a succession of failures. Maybe the fact he’s a dad — and a good dad — and those kids look up to him and love him, that’s a success as well."

Fighting With My Family is in theaters today.