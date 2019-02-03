There were dozens of familiar faces on the football field during the 2019 Super Bowl (hello, Rob Gronkowski). But some people were more concerned about the people in attendance at the Super Bowl, rather than the players themselves. So, it's no wonder that people were asking — is Gisele Bundchen at the Super Bowl?

Let's be real, seeing her is just as fun as seeing her husband, New England Patriots' quarterback, Tom Brady, play on the field. However, the answer to this question is obvious — yes, she is at the Super Bowl, rooting on her husband as he goes for yet another win. This year, Bündchen's husband's team, the New England Patriots, is facing off against the Los Angeles Rams.

While it's likely that this is incredibly exciting for the couple and their super adorable family of three, it's really just another day at the office for Brady. This is his eighth time going to the Super Bowl since 2001, according to CBS Sports — and the Patriots' third Super Bowl appearance in a row.

Considering that Bündchen has been together with Brady since 2006, according to ABC News, she has attended a lot of football games because of him. And this is exactly why she is at the 2019 Super Bowl — because she's super devoted to her husband and his career. The day before the game, she took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of the two on the field of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the caption, "I got your back! ❤️"

Bündchen was also in attendance at the 2018 Super Bowl with their kids, 10-year-old son John (who Brady shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan), 8-year-old son Benjamin, and 5-year-old daughter Vivian, according to USA Today. And this makes so much sense. For Bündchen to skip out on a Super Bowl would be like skipping out on Christmas — you just don't do it.

Although the Patriots lost last year, it turned out to be an excellent lesson in sportsmanship for their kids. Bündchen was overheard telling her crying daughter that "you just have to let someone else win sometimes," according to USA Today.

But there could be a lot less tears at home this year, especially since the Patriots are the favorite to win the Super Bowl, according to ABC News.

Although last year's game might have been hard on their family, Bündchen has been optimistic about her husband's very demanding career. Bündchen told Good Morning America this past October that she wants her husband to play football for as long as he wants.

"I've never seen someone love something as much as he loves football, and it makes me happy," she said.

His love of the game has also taught her how to remain centered and focused. Bündchen told Good Morning America:

He's calm and very centered. And I feel like, you know, I'm very emotional and changeable. What I've learned from him is to kind of take a breath.

No matter what she and Brady may go through, Bündchen told People in September that she is happy to go through this emotional rollercoaster called life with Brady by her side.

"When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they're sad, it makes you sad," she said. "You suffer with them and you have joy with them."

Win or lose this Super Bowl, Brady and Bündchen make a perfect team together on and off the field. And no matter the outcome of the big game on Sunday night, it's clear that Brady's biggest cheerleader will be there for him, no matter what.