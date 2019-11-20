Disney's hit show from the early 2000s, Lizzie McGuire, is finally giving fans what they've been waiting for with a revival on Disney+. Hilary Duff, of course, is returning in her titular role as an adult, but what about Lizzie's friends and enemies, like her BFF turned love interest, Gordo? Is Gordo in the Lizzie McGuire reboot?

Duff took to Instagram to announce that the gang is officially back together and Gordo will be joining the cast of the new revival. This really is what dreams are made of. "It feels so basic saying something that has been shouted at me my whole life, buuut....hey now, hey now," Duff captioned the shot of her in costume as Lizzie leaning against Gordo.

Gordo, played by actor, Adam Lamberg, will have a reoccurring role on the show that will focus on Lizzie living in New York City, according to Variety. The show will introduce new characters to Lizzie's very fabulous life but will also bring back some fan favorites, like Lizzie's well meaning (but sometimes embarrassing) parents, her mischievous brother, Matt, and now Gordo, too.

"I couldn't imagine the series without him," Duff told Variety. "I can't wait for fans to see what he's been up to 15 years later and how he fits in to Lizzie's adult world."

Let the freaking out commence.

But it's not quite clear how adult Gordo fits into Lizzie's adult life. At the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie (spoiler alert) Lizzie and Gordo finally kiss for the first time and he assures her that things will stay the same when they enter their freshman year of high school. Although it's a little unclear if things have stayed the same over the past 15 years. In the revival, Lizzie reportedly has a "dream guy", according to Variety, and it very well could be Gordo.

Duff told Entertainment Tonight that Lizzie hasn't changed much herself. "It's the same Lizzie, but as an adult," she said. That could mean she's still dating adult Gordo, too.

But if there is anyone that has changed, it's the actors themselves. Lamberg has kept a pretty low profile since his time on the show. After starring in two seasons of Lizzie McGuire and The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Lamberg only appeared in two roles before taking a break.

