Ever since Gypsy Rose Blanchard pled guilty to second-degree murder in 2015 for the death of her mother, her life story has gripped the nation. From Blanchard's prison sentence to the involvement her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, had in the slaying, people want to know everything about her life. And this includes her love life too, which might explain why some are eager to know whether Gypsy Rose is getting married. Although Rose was supposedly engaged back in April, she and her partner have since called it quits, as E! News reported.

At the time of this writing, Gypsy Rose is serving a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the stabbing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, according to Inside Edition. Meanwhile, Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to The Wrap. The pair are no longer together.

After moving on from Godejohn, Gypsy reportedly met a man named Ken while in prison and the two supposedly became engaged, according to In Touch Weekly.

“She keeps him very private,” a family friend, Fancy Macelli, told the outlet in April. “We’re not going to release his name or anything like that, but she does have a fiancé. That’s something she wouldn’t have ever been able to do with her mom: be engaged.”

Dr. Phil on YouTube

Macelli didn't reveal a wedding date, but did provide some insight into the potential timeline, stating:

He started writing her and then visited her. They just grew to have a relationship. … They’re taking it slow. They don’t know exactly what they’re going to do when she gets out. It’s a long way down the road, obviously, so things can change.

Ken and Blanchard apparently kept in touch via phone calls and visits, according to Cosmopolitan. Gypsy even wore a temporary engagement ring, and they reportedly planned to pick out a real one once she got out of prison. She'll be eligible for parole in 2024, for the record — just before she turns 33, according to Refinery29. But alas, it simply wasn't meant to be.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, it was revealed that Gypsy Rose's reported engagement had been called off. "The two were planning to get married in January while Gypsy is still in prison, but they have now cancelled those plans," a source told E! News. "Both Gypsy and Ken are brokenhearted over the situation and still have nothing but love for each other. They each intend on taking some time apart to focus on themselves as individuals."

And there you have it. Despite her prison sentence and the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was able to enter into a meaningful relationship while serving her time. Not only that, but she reportedly became engaged to this man. For unspecified reasons, however, she and her ex-fiancé, Ken, have decided to part ways. So no, wedding bells are no longer on the horizon for Gypsy. But who know what the future might bring, right?