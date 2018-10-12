With Halloween right around the corner, fans of spooks might already have several trips to their local haunted house planned. But if you prefer to get your spook on from the comfort of your own home, Netflix's new mini series The Haunting Of Hill House is sure to do the trick. That being said, is Hill House a real place that you could theoretically visit?

The titular mansion gives new meaning to the phrase "haunted house." The upcoming Netflix series tells the story of a group of siblings reuniting in Hill House, the haunted home where they spent a summer as children. Years later, one of the siblings passes away by suicide, and the reunion forces the siblings to confront their bizarre childhoods.

The average haunted house is simply filled with ghosts, goblins, ghouls, and 'geists (my new nickname for poltergeists, since I had a nice "g" alliteration thing going on there). But Hill House is even scarier, because in addition to being haunted by all of those creatures, the siblings are also haunted by the house itself. When they all return to their childhood home, they are forced to face the demons from their past — both literal and figurative. Luckily (or unluckily depending on your point of view) Hill House doesn't actually exist.

Netflix's The Haunting Of Hill House is based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 "gothic horror novel" of the same name, but the series made a lot of changes to Jackson's version. In the book, four very different people who all have experience with the supernatural book a working vacation at Hill House in search of spirits, according to Amazon. But the novel is categorized as fiction, and it's safe to say that Hill House is a figment of Jackson's imagination.

The book was later turned into two films, both called The Haunting, released in 1963 and in 1999. Interestingly, the movies both kept pretty true to Jackson's story. But when creator and director Mike Flanagan got the green light to produce the tale as a 10-episode series for Netflix, he decided to make things even darker.

By making the main characters siblings returning to their childhood home in the wake of a suicide, everything becomes heightened. Hill House immediately has a richer history, family dynamics come into the mix, and emotions are even higher.

So even though Hill House is not an actual haunted mansion that you can visit, you can visit a building that once "played" Hill House. In the 1963 version of The Haunting, Ettington Hall at the Ettington Park Hotel in Warwickshire, England was used for Hill House's exterior shots, People reported. And because it's now a hotel, fans of the movie can book a night's stay there. Not to mention, Ettington Park Hotel actually has a history of ghosts, and some The Haunting actors claimed feelings of discomfort while on set, The Lineup reported. Spooky.

In the 1999 remake, Hill House's exterior shots were taken at Harlaxton Manor, located at Harlaxton College at the University of Evansville in Harlaxton, Lincolnshire, England, according to the manor's website. It's unclear what building 2018's The Haunting Of Hill House used as Hill House, but the show was shot somewhere in Atlanta, Georgia, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.

Despite the fact that Hill House is fictional, the show feels so terrifyingly realistic that you should have no trouble suspending your disbelief. The Haunting Of Hill House hits Netflix on Oct. 12.