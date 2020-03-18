There seems to be new findings on the novel coronavirus every day, from how it behaves to how to treat it. We rely heavily on public health experts for advice on what to do if symptoms arise, and the World Health Organization (WHO) recently made a surprising statement about ibuprofen and its effect on coronavirus.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus or have been in contact with someone who has it, avoid taking ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin, and more), at least for now. Research published in the respiratory medical journal, The Lancet, questions whether or not NSAIDs like ibuprofen can actually exacerbate coronavirus infections, per Science Alert. A spokesman for WHO, Christian Lindmeier, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that they are reviewing the researchers' findings, reported The Hill. "In the meantime, we recommend using rather paracetamol, and do not use ibuprofen as a self-medication."

I spoke with American pediatrician Dr. Clay Jones to find out how concerned we should be about this, and how we can and should treat our children if they present with symptoms of COVID-19. He tells Romper that the "WHO announced it is looking into it and to avoid for now just to be safe." Adding that "Ultimately, I don’t think we know. It is true though that aggressive fever suppression likely prolongs viral illness symptoms and shedding."

Since the WHO has advised avoiding ibuprofen if you have the coronavirus, Dr. Jones says that he "would just take Tylenol (acetaminophen) for now unless extremely miserable." If you're unsure on what you should do, consult your doctor. As for what you should do with your children if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or you suspect they may have it, don't run the medicine cabinet right away. He says, "I generally recommend only treating fevers that make a kid uncomfortable, never wake a febrile kid to give meds." Think supportive care: keeping them hydrated, using cold compresses on the forehead, and keeping them distracted, even if that means you have to watch eleventy million episodes of Paw Patrol back-to-back.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.

Experts:

Dr. Clay Jones, M.D., pediatrician