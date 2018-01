You don't need a book to tell you that babies explore the world around them through their mouth. From toys to everyday objects, as infants grow more alert around four months, they become interested in their surroundings. Grabbing things and bringing them to the mouth also allows babies to practice their developing motor skills. Luckily, plenty of toys are designed to satisfy the mouthing impulse in a safe way. But what about babies who snub their toys in favor of household items that aren't designed for oral contact? Many children love wipes, for example, leading parents to wonder: is it safe for babies to chew on baby wipes? Experts say they shouldn't, but if your child is a stubborn wipe mouther, I've rounded up the most natural brands to give you peace of mind.

In "7 Everyday Objects Baby Shouldn't Be Playing With," Pediatrician Jeffrey Berkowitz tells The Bump that “It’s not wise to allow baby to suck on wipes because he could ingest the chemicals in them... Also, if baby chews or tears pieces of the wipes off, it could result in a choking hazard.” However, as Stuff Parents Need blogger Tiffany Merritt can tell you, some babies and toddlers manage to get their hands in the wipe pack no matter how conscientious you are about keeping them out of reach. Obviously, you still don't want your child to break off and swallow pieces of wipe, but if all they're doing is sucking on them or gumming them, you may feel better if your wipes are as natural as possible. Here are the five most natural wipe brands.

1 WaterWipes Giphy It's almost as if these wipes were made with wipe-loving kids in mind. Claiming to be "The world's purest baby wipes," WaterWipes contain 99.9% water, 0.1% grapefruit seed extract, and 0.002% benzalkonium chloride (BAC). While the third ingredient is a chemical used for antibacterial purposes, it is a very tiny percentage of the overall formula, especially compared to conventional brands.

2 The Honest Co. Wipes Giphy While the ingredient list is longer than WaterWipes, this can largely be explained by Honest Wipes' "botanical blend of pomegranate, chamomile, cucumber & masterwort leaf for a natural experience." The complete formula consists of Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract, Peucedanum Ostruthium (Masterwort) Leaf Extract, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, and Silver Citrate.

3 Earth's Best Chlorine Free Baby Wipes Giphy While they don't have a complete ingredient list on their website, Earth's Best wipes are free from chlorine and alcohol, two chemicals you definitely don't want your baby to ingest.

4 ECO by Naty Flushable Wipes Giphy This Swedish company was founded by a woman who wanted to combine her concern for the environment with her need for convenience as a working mother of two. Naty wipes are "free from alcohol, chlorine, artificial colors, parabens, phthalates." The full ingredient list is: "Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Sorbitan Caprylate, Decyl Glucoside, Propanediol, Benzoic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, and Sodium Citrate."

5 Jackson Reece Kinder By Nature Baby Wipes Giphy This UK brand claims that "more than 99% of the ingredients [in its baby wipes] are derived from vegetable or plant extracts."Specifically, the formula consists of Aqua (purified and deionized water), *Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice (Aloe Vera leaf juice, moisturizer and cleanser), Betaine (humectant derived from vegetable, to help moisturize the skin), Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside (derived from vegetable, gentle cleansing agent which also solubilizes the oils), Levulinic Acid (vegetable derived preservative), Sodium Levulinate (vegetable derived preservative), Glycerin (vegetable based preservative carrier), Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Citrate (pH adjuster derived from sugar beet). *Certified Organic Ingredients - Aloe Vera Certified Organic by Mayacert.