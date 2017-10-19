Is 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' On Netflix? The Halloween Special Is A Must-See

As to be expected during this time of the year, there is about to be an influx of holiday specials and various movie marathons — which, quite honestly, I simply cannot get enough of. It also means that all of the Charlie Brown specials, including It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, are beginning to air on TV. But since watching live TV is much less common than it used to be, there are some people out there who are probably going to be asking: is It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Netflix?

The Halloween special does have some options available for streaming purposes, but unfortunately, none of them include Netflix, or even Hulu, which are primary streaming platforms for a lot of TV lovers. Without these go-to options available, it's worth noting that It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be airing on Oct. 19 and Oct. 29 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, so you can tune in then (or at least ask a friend with a TV to DVR it for you). But other than that, you’ll have to find it on YouTube or pay to stream it on Amazon or iTunes since none of the Charlie Brown specials are available on Netflix for streaming, at least not yet anyway.

Curiously enough, while it isn’t available to stream on Netflix, the streaming service’s DVD option (yes, apparently that’s still a thing) does offer the ability to rent the movie that way.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown premiered as a TV special back in 1966 and since then, has been a staple for many families and a solid tradition to bring in the beginning of the holiday seasons. While Halloween isn’t exactly a family holiday for some, it’s still a fun day to come together and play pretend and watching It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown can be a part of that holiday fun.

As the third Peanuts holiday TV special, the movie follows the entire Peanuts gang as they celebrate Halloween and wait with Linus for the Great Pumpkin’s arrival, which he believes to be imminent but never happens. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and most of the others enjoy trick-or-treating, where Charlie gets mostly rocks instead of candy, and then they all attend a Halloween party together — except for Linus, who wants to find the mythical Great Pumpkin, and Sally, who loves him enough to give up the Halloween festivities to join him.

It’s pretty much as complicated as it can be in the span of 25 minutes, but it’s still a fun watch, especially if it’s something you’ve seen every year since you were a kid.

The Charlie Brown franchise may be considered old by the youth of today (heck, I thought it was old back when I was a kid), but it still manages to pull off impressive ratings each year. In 2016, Variety reported that the Oct. 19 airing of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown brought in an average of 7.66 million viewers. To put that into perspective, the same night, CBS' Survivor averaged 8.63 million viewers and that’s a popular weekly show that’s been on for years. Clearly, the love for It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

So if you’re a sucker for nostalgia and the "blockhead" himself, you definitely want to make sure to find time to watch this amazing special, whether it be for the first time or the one hundredth. Halloween just wouldn't be the same without it.

