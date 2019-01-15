Counting On star Jana Duggar decided to launch her very own Instagram account on Thursday, sparking speculation that she's in a courtship. The logic might be a bit confusing for people who aren't familiar with the Duggars, but it's rumored that the Duggar sisters aren't allowed to have social media accounts until they're courting, engaged, or married. So, is Jana Duggar dating anyone? Her younger sister, Jessa Duggar, addressed the rumors in a pointed message.

Jana turned 29 on Jan. 12, just two days after she created an Instagram account. The eldest Duggar sister has been busy since the launch — sharing everything from a homemade bread recipe to a snap of herself posing alongside matriarch Michelle Duggar.

But is there more to this Instagram account than meets the eye? Some fans think Jana joined social media because she's in a courtship with Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates.

"She has only followed family, the Gaines couple, and Lawson," one observant commenter penned on Reddit. "Love might be in the air!"

"It's worth noticing that the only male she is following that isn't married/BIL is Lawson Bates....hmm," someone else said.

Another commenter chimed in: "Lawson Bates did comment on her one and only post. Does it mean something?!"

It's fair that some people are speculating about 26-year-old Lawson's possible involvement with Jana. The Bates are longtime friends of the Duggars, after all, and Lawson shared a beautiful photo of Jana to Instagram in July 2018. Although Lawson quickly deleted the snap, it left a lasting impression on fans.

But before you start planning Jana and Lawson's wedding, take note of Jessa's message about the rumors.

After a fan speculated that Jana is on Instagram because she's in a relationship, Jessa replied: "Haha! That's been merely coincidence for some. Definitely not a prerequisite. She's not in a relationship. But if anyone is interested, please send all applications to me. I will check them out thoroughly."

Interestingly enough, Lawson liked Jessa's comment about the situation.

Some fans, however, aren't buying Jessa's denial.

"Jana is not in a relationship. To the Duggars, courting is not dating," someone theorized on Reddit. "A girl who is courting should still be guarding her heart, yada yada She is not in a relationship in the heathen, dating sense if the word.

They continued: "So Jessa has spun a web of not-quite-lies to keep speculation alive and drive up ratings for Counting On. I bet my hat that Jana is courting, despite what Jessa says."

"Either that or her logic is 'it's not lying if it's a surprise,'" someone replied.

If Jana is dating Lawson, it's safe to say they have a lot in common. Both of the reality stars shared photos of their nieces and nephews over the past few days, with Lawson writing on Instagram: "My insta feed looks like my camera roll: 90% nieces and nephews. And I’m cool with that."

I can't say for certain, but I have a feeling Jana will have some news to share when Counting On returns Feb. 11. Stay tuned.