The closer it gets to Super Bowl Sunday, the more I can't help but wonder about the personal lives of the players. Who will be by their side and cheering them on for the big day? Spouses? Families? If you're as nosy as I am, you may be wondering if Jared Goff is dating anyone. Well, the Rams quarterback appears to be on the market for the time being. Although a Super Bowl ring would be pretty appealing to any potential suiters, so that could change in time.

Along with sharing his career goals, Goff spoke with ESPN The Magazine back in August 2018 about his relationship status. When ESPN reporter Sam Alipour asked him if he eventually wanted a family in Los Angeles, Goff responded that he would "need a girlfriend first." To which Alipour responded, "It’s tough to meet girls out here." Goff told him that while it's not tough to meet girls, finding the right one is a different story. "No, I mean, you can meet a bunch of girls out here," he told the magazine. "It’s tough to keep them."

But girls aren't the furthest thing from Goff's mind. In fact, in November he sparked rumors that he was carrying a torch for none other than Halle Berry, as USA Today reported. During a game, the Rams ran a play called "Halle Berry" when playing against the Seahawks and when the quarterback called the play, yelling "Halle Berry," the star heard him. She then tweeted out to both the team and Goff asking if she heard right. When Goff learned about her tweet, he was a "giddy kid."

When he left the field, reporters told Goff that Berry had tweeted to him. “Wait, hold on, are you serious?” he asked. “She heard it!” According to ESPN, when he confirmed that she had, indeed, written to him, Goff shared the news with his team: "It’s so funny. The thing is, when [McVay] called it, I was like, 'It’s so quiet right now, this is going to get on TV.'"

Goff later worked up the courage and tweeted to Berry to tell her that it was his "favorite play," prompting some teasing from his teammates.

While speaking to the great Halle Berry might make Goff a bit nervous, he is known on the field for keeping his cool, according to CNN. When reporters asked him last week where that attitude comes from, as CNN reported, he said:

I get that question a lot. I don't have a good answer for you because I don't know. It was something that I was kind of born with and how I grew up and how I've been. I probably attribute it to my parents and the way they raised me and just try to understand that it's still just a game and have fun with it.

In the same tune, Rams quarterback coach Zac Taylor told the The Washington Post that he has “never seen him get rattled.” “The moment is never too big for him. He’s very intelligent. Hard worker," Taylor told the news outlet. "All the things you want in a starting quarterback, Jared is.”

And along with being cool under pressure, Jared's dad Jerry Goff adds humility to the quarterback's list of attributes, according to The Washington Post:

You can walk into a stadium in the fourth quarter, you wouldn’t know if he threw four touchdowns or four picks. It’s just the way he is. He doesn’t beat his chest running down the field, and he doesn’t drop his chin when he doesn’t play well. It’s a little bit about the way we raised him, and a lot about his genetics.

Funny, level-headed, and not a show boat despite his success — I'd say Jared Goff is quite the catch. Who knows, maybe a little romance is in his future. In the meantime, he has a date with the New England Patriots on Sunday and I'd advise him to play the field.