The Duggar family is a tight knit group, even as the kids have gotten older and started families of their own. Only one of the siblings has moved a significant distance from parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and now fans are likely wondering is Jinger Duggar moving again? According to People, the Counting On star and husband Jeremy Vuolo are leaving Laredo, Texas, and heading further west.

On Monday, Duggar and Vuolo released a statement on their website announcing that they're moving from Texas to California. In the statement, the couple revealed that "God has made it overwhelmingly clear" that it's time for them to leave Laredo. The 25-year-old reality TV star and the former professional athlete said they prayed on the decision, and sought "counsel," before taking this next step. And once in Los Angeles, as they shared in the announcement, they intend "to attend Grace Community Church" while Vuolo studies at The Master's Seminary.

"In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master's Seminary," the statement on their site read. "As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we've ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives."

Before making the announcement, the couple teased the big news on Instagram when Duggar shared a photo of herself, Vuolo, and baby Felicity standing before the Hollywood hills. The adorable little family is all smiles in the picture and in her caption, Duggar said, "We have BIG NEWS to share with everyone!" Vuolo shared a similar post on his Instagram account, but with a different family photo.

Duggar and Vuolo recently visited Los Angeles together, as noted by PopCulture, and speculation about a possible move began during that visit. According to the outlet, Duggar and Vuolo spent time visiting art museums, the Huntington Library Botanical Gardens, and Steeple House coffee shop. They chronicled much of the trip on Instagram, even sharing an adorable video of baby Felicity with fans.

After tying the knot in November 2016, Duggar left her home in Arkansas to move to Laredo, Texas with Vuolo, according to People. The outlet revealed that the former soccer player was working in ministry there, and Duggar helped him upon arriving. The move was shown on TLC's Counting On, which frequently shows other Duggars — like mom Michelle, and sisters Jessa and Jana — dropping in on Vuolo and Duggar in Texas.

This move may be a step outside Duggar's comfort zone, but her family is sure to be behind her all the way. Fans should expect to see more Duggar family drop-ins on future episodes of Counting On, as well as loads of social media updates from Duggar and Vuolo as they pack up and get settled in their new home in the Golden State.