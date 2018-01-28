Is Justin Beiber At The 2018 Grammys? The Artist Seems To Be Missing From The Red Carpet

Despite being nominated in three categories for his work on the remix of "Despacito" — Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance of the Year — Justin Bieber won't be attending the Grammy Awards to perform the hit song alongside Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. So is Justin Bieber at the 2018 Grammys? It looks like he's hyper-focused on his new album, and not accepting any distractions at this time.

According to TMZ, Bieber reportedly won't be attending any award shows until he's completed work on a new album he's making. Bieber also didn't show his face at the Grammys last year, in spite of being up for Album of the Year. In last year's case, it was something of an unofficial boycott, along with stars like Drake, Kanye West, and Frank Ocean, over the soul-crushing whiteness of The Recording Academy. Sources told TMZ at the time that Bieber "just doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers." He came under fire for the choice at the time, because while black artists have a legitimate grievance against The Recording Academy marginalizing them, Bieber is a white pop star whose complaint was being snubbed over...his youth? It was a strange piggyback onto an actually meaningful boycott. But in any case, it seemed to work, with more hip-hop artists being represented in the top four categories this year than ever before — and many of them favored to win.

More to come...