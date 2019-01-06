Kalani and Asuelu were one of the most popular couples on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, and when the two tied the knot during the last episode, viewers were thrilled to see their happy ending. Fans were also excited to learn that the couple is expecting their second child, but is Kalani from 90 Day Fiance having a boy or a girl?

Kalani and Asuelu have yet to reveal the gender of their baby and they haven’t posted any clues on their social media pages, so fans will just have to wait until the couple is ready to share the news. Kalani found out she was pregnant with her second baby on the show — shortly before her wedding day — which left her worried about her family’s reaction, Asuelu's intentions, and whether or not she would be able to get through it.

“I feel like I should be excited but I feel like it's not good timing right now with his papers and the next round of papers we have to do and planning a wedding and taking care of my son," she said on the Dec. 16, episode of 90 Day Fiancé. "I feel like I'm not even as good of a mom as I should be now, and now I'm going to have another baby to take myself away from my son even more. I feel like I'm already spreading myself so thin, and I'm so sick of disappointing my family."

When she told Asuelu about the pregnancy, his enthusiasm made her question if he was just using the pregnancy to ensure she marries him so he could stay in America. "Kalani, she's mad because I am very happy to make a baby," Asuelu said on the show. "I come from a big family, I have lots of siblings so it's good feeling for me to have a son and my son to have another sibling. But Kalani doesn't feel the same with me." But after a few discussions with Asuelu, Kalani felt more relaxed about the pregnancy, and eventually her family was on board as well.

In a post on her Instagram page, Kalani revealed that she suffered from both antepartum and postpartum depression when she was pregnant with her son, Oliver. She posted a picture of him wearing a “I’m going to be a big brother” t-shirt, and in the caption she noted that the hesitation she felt about her second pregnancy stemmed from the depression she felt in her first.

“I’d sob on my way to work, cry in the bathroom on breaks, then cry once I got home out of guilt for leaving my baby,” she wrote in the caption. “I felt like I was almost out of it when we began filming, and then found out about the next baby shortly after — Please know that I was concerned about the well-being of my son because of my mental state when I’m pregnant, not that I was ungrateful to be pregnant.”

It looks like both Kalani and Asuelu are happy with how things turned out, and in an IG post of their wedding photos, Asuelu mentioned how excited he is about his future with Kalani. “Sweet moments of my life and perfect memories for our future family,” he captioned the photos. “Lots of problems and difficulties of life we face, but I thank God for making us stronger to tackle all these things.”

I know that fans are wishing newlyweds nothing but the best for the future, and hopefully soon, they’ll update their social media pages with more baby news.

