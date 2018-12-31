If you follow Kayla Itsines on Instagram, then you know she's not only an Australian personal trainer and the creator of the Bikini Body Guide (BBG) workout plan, but the influencer also recently revealed she's expecting her first child. So I'm willing to bet it's only a matter of time before she releases an e-book specifically for pregnancy workouts. The fitness and social media extraordinaire currently boasts more than 10.7 million Instagram followers — who might be wondering: Is Kayla Itsines having a boy or a girl? Spoiler alert: The fitness guru's sex reveal is simply adorable.

On Monday, Dec. 31, Itsines took to Instagram to answer this question for her followers. The post included a classic sex reveal video featuring herself and fiancé Tobi Pearce — who popped the question back in April, according to Brides — popping a black balloon together. The balloon, of course, was filled with either pink or blue confetti.

"💙💙💙It’s a .....💖💖💖AWWW!! @tobi_pearce screamed “YYYESSSSSSS!!!!!” (and I ate half the confetti, it’s fine😂) WE ARE SOOOOO EXCITED!!" Itsines captioned the post.

"From the first day we found out we were pregnant Tobi said 'It’s a girl!! I can FEEL IT!!... but for now, I will call her baby muffin... but I know it’s a girl, I love her so much already, when can I meet her? How long do I have to wait? This isn’t fair!!! I want to hold her now' haha sooooo cute!! Happy New Year everyone!!! Xxx Kayla and Tobi xxX 💖💖."

Spoiler alert: It's a girl! If you swipe through the carousel, you'll see still images from the reveal — as well as a second video reveal featuring Itsines' grandparents popping a balloon filled with pink confetti. "We wanted to make it special for them and make it their best Christmas ever so we waited for a couple more days to reveal to Yiayia and Papou what we are having!" the mom-to-be explained. Awwww!

According to People, Itsines initially spilled the beans about the baby-on-the-way to her Instagram followers on Dec. 19 — including the fact that she was already 20 weeks along.

"Tobi and I do not even have words to describe how happy and excited we are to bring you this news!” the expecting mama wrote. “If you don’t know already, I come from a big Greek family. FAMILY is always what comes first in my life. To be able to start my own family with the person I love most in this world is just an absolute dream come true." As for the dad-to-be? He seems to be equally thrilled about impending parenthood. Itsines continued:

@tobi_pearce has been SO supportive, SO EXCITED and so loving! ... He comes home every day [and] hugs and kisses my stomach. He lays on my legs and asks the baby how its day was. He is at every scan and every appointment. I couldn’t ask for a better partner.

As Business Insider reported in 2014, Itsines catapulted to fame for her fitness regimens practically by accident. She started sharing before and after photos of her clients' weight loss via Instagram, and quickly attracted attention based on the dramatic results. Before she knew it, she was fielding thousands of questions, ended up writing several e-books, and essentially became one of the first fitness influencers.

Although I'm currently in the home stretch of my fourth pregnancy — and this baby factory will soon be closed — I still can't wait to see some of Itsines' pregnancy workouts. Congrats to the happy couple on their baby girl on the way!

