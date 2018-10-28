Khloé Kardashian's life is ever-changing, especially where it concerns her living arrangements. Case in point: Fans weren't sure if Kardashian and 6-month-old True would move back to Cleveland, Ohio with Tristan Thompson for the 2018 to 2019 basketball season. So, did Khloé Kardashian move to Cleveland? This cute message from Thompson suggests the answer is yes.

Kardashian is a big fan of posting cryptic messages to her Instagram account, a characteristic that often leads people to speculate about the status of her relationship with Thompson.

“RIP to all the hours of sleep I’ve lost to overthinking,” Kardashian shared via her Instagram Stories on Oct. 2, according to People.

Of course, this message led some people to wonder if Kardashian was conflicted about moving back to Cleveland to be with Thompson during the current basketball season. In case you didn't know already, Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he calls Cleveland home when he's not in Los Angeles.

As for why Kardashian wouldn't make the move? One would imagine it has to do with Thompson's alleged cheating before she gave birth to True in April.

Thompson didn't respond to Romper's request for comment.

But whatever problems the two might have had, it looks like things are OK now because Kardashian is seemingly back in Cleveland.

"Thank you baby," Kardashian captioned balloons shaped into a "welcome home" message.

Longtime fans of Kardashian shouldn't be surprised by her decision. A source told People in September that the couple are doing well, and that their time in Los Angeles did them wonders.

“Khloé and Tristan are great,” the insider claimed. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”

And if you have any issues with Thompson and Kardashian's continued romance, she could care less.

"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," Kardashian tweeted to one of her critics. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

Although it's clear Kardashian is confident about her choices, it's fair to assume she probably has hesitations about moving away from her family. True is very close with her eight cousins, after all.

Some fans might have noticed Kardashian's "cousins party" on Oct. 12, attended by Saint, Stormi, Chicago, and Dream. "💕Cousin Cupcake Party!!! 💕," Kardashian captioned the sweet pic, according to Instagram. "Keeping Up With The Kousins 💕." Aww.

Big sister Kim Kardashian is also sad to see Kardashian go.

“It is breaking Kim’s heart that she might lose Khloé and True to Cleveland again," a source told Hollywood Life. "Kim has really come to rely on Khloé, they’re closer than they’ve even been right now so it’s very hard for her to accept that Khloé will be packing up and moving so far away."

Hopefully, Kardashian will find the time to organize visits with her beloved family while she's in Cleveland. And if not, there's a good chance Thompson will be there to support her through the hard times.