The Met Gala is fast approaching and you may be wondering who will be on the star-studded guest list this year. One of the event's most iconic fashion power couples may not be hitting the red carpet together. Kanye opted out of the event last year, but is Kim Kardashian attending the 2018 Met Gala? She has shown that she isn't afraid to go stag if necessary. Romper has reached out to Kardashian's representative for comment but has yet to hear back at the time of publication.

Every year, the Met Gala is held on the first Monday in May. For 2018, that's Monday, May 7 beginning at 7:00 Eastern Time. As its name implies, it is held at the Met, or Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, according to Vogue. This year's theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and will include some controversial artifacts alongside the latest fashion trends. One of the more exciting aspects of the theme is how it will be incorporated into various celebrity red carpet looks.

A source recently told Us Weekly that one celeb won't be there to show off his Vatican-inspired look: Kanye West. "Kanye is definitely not going," the source reportedly told the magazine. Another source, though, suggested that West's mind isn't quite as made up, describing him as being "all over the place about going." But if West doesn't go, will his better half make it to the big event?

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The same source told Us Weekly that Kim K does plan to be there, saying, "Kim just wants to go to the gala and have a great time." If you recall, Kardashian attended last year's Met Gala on her own, while West was "at home." "He’s been taking some time off and really loving that," Kardashian said on the red carpet at the time. It is unclear whether he is taking more time off this year, but Kardashian's Met Gala attendance record in the past suggests that she won't miss it — even if it means going by herself.

Kardashian and West attended the Met Gala together from 2013 to 2016 and made quite the fashion statements each time. 2013 was a year of firsts for the the couple. It marked their first time attending the Met Gala together and they were also expecting their first child together at the time, according to In Style. Kardashian wore a floral dress with a high slit up her thigh and designer Riccardo Tisci told Women's Wear Daily that she rocked it:

I said, we should give her our punk moment with a romantic beautiful flower-printed dress. I have dressed many pregnant women in the past. People can say what they want. To me, pregnancy is the most beautiful thing in the world, and when you celebrate something, you give people flowers. I think she looked amazing. She was the most beautiful pregnant woman I dressed in my career.

Kardashian's gowns in subsequent years were no less impressive, ranging from deep blue satin to sheer white pieces. West wore black suits most years, but opted for a technology-inspired denim look in 2016 for the Manus x Machina theme, In Style reported.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite attending the 2017 Met Gala without her husband, Kardashian dazzled in a white peasant gown while West stayed at home in Los Angeles with their children North and Saint. Despite rumors that West's absence was indicative of marital strife, a source close to the couple reportedly told People that it wasn't the case. “Everything is great with him and Kim and he’s supportive of her going solo,” the source said. Another source explained that West was simply in need of a time-out, saying, “It had nothing to do with the Met Gala. It was more about the stress and pressure of a big red carpet. He just wasn’t quite there yet.”

If West is on the fence about heading to NYC for the Met Gala, Kardashian may very well decide to fly solo once again. Either way, viewers are in for a night of fabulous fashion.

