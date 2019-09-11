It seems as if some members of the Kardashian family may be getting tired of life in Los Angeles. In fact, recent news reports have some wondering if Kim Kardashian is moving to Wyoming as she and, her husband, Kanye West have reportedly purchased a massive ranch in the Cowboy State and has even chatted about her desire for a simpler life in the country.

Kardashian and West have reportedly snatched up some 4,500 acres just outside Cody, Wyoming, according to TMZ. Previously known as Monster Lake Ranch, the property is said to feature two fresh water lakes, an event center, barns, horse corrals, and eight lodging units among other things. Although the massive ranch was listed for sale at $14 million, TMZ has reported that the Kardashian-West family didn't pay full price. Further fueling speculation that the couple are planning a permanent move to the Cowboy State, is the fact that a source has told People that West is currently in Wyoming "touring local elementary schools" for the couple's four children.

But the couple's reported homestead purchase in Wyoming may not come as a complete surprise to super fans. The reality star and businesswoman revealed her future included a move to Wyoming in an intimate interview conducted by her husband for Vogue Arabia's September cover story. "In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years," Kardashian said when asked by West how she saw herself in 10 years time.

"I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer." Kardashian went on to say in the same interview that she would probably establish her law practice in Wyoming and "fly into" Washington, D.C., New York, and Los Angeles for work as needed.

What's more, the Kardashian-West clan has previously vacationed in Wyoming, with West even recording his album Ye — and hosting an epic outdoor listening party — there. In March 2018, a source confirmed to E! News that West had been recording new music in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and was "in heaven being" there. In fact, that source called Jackson Hole "one of Kanye's places." At the time, West was reported to be staying at Amangani Resort, according to Architectural Digest. While visiting West during his extended Wyoming stay, Kardashian shared a few photos to her Instagram that featured the family enjoying some time out in Wyoming's wilderness.

Between scouting local schools and closing on real estate deals, West is also believed to be once again working on new music in Wyoming. According to Fox News, the rapper is wrapping up his next album, Jesus Is King, which should drop late this month.

The Kardashian-West family's reported purchase of a Wyoming ranch comes less than two years after the family finally moved into their Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles County following an extensive renovation. Although the couple have lived there since December 2017, fans didn't get a good look at the uniquely designed space until Kardashian filmed one of Vogue's infamous "73 Questions" videos. But would a Wyoming ranch be decorated in the same minimalist style as their Los Angeles home? Only time will tell what the Kardashian-West family has in store for Wyoming.