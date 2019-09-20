With 32 award nominations to the show’s credit, there’s little doubt that the cast of Game of Thrones will be a big presence at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night. There are a few favorites who fans will be on the look-out for, of course, like Gwendoline Christie and Emilia Clark. But what about Jon Snow himself? Is Kit Harington going to the Emmys in 2019?

Harington is part of a high-wattage list of stars who will be presenting awards at this year’s show, according to E! News, so he’ll definitely be showing up. Other presenters include Zendaya, Jimmy Kimmel, and Naomi Watts. But GoT fans may be more interested to know that Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Lena Heady, and Maisie Williams are also slated to present. That’s a lot of representation for a show that’s not even on the air anymore.

But Game Of Thrones definitely left its mark on pop culture, even if the last season was controversial. There’s a good chance it will win for Best Drama, as the Los Angeles Times reported, even if it’s more of an award for the overall show rather than just the last season. As the Los Angeles Times noted, and likely many fans would agree, that it truly deserves to win, if for no other reason than it completely captivated the world for six solid weeks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harington could also bring home a trophy for Best Actor in a Drama, but he’s up against some stiff competition. Other nominees include Jason Bateman for Ozark, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia for This Is Us, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Billy Porter for Pose. And Harington has one thing working against him — his age, according to an analysis from The Guardian, which found that most winners in the Best Actor category at the Oscars have been older than Harington’s 32 years.

Most awards shows are similar and honor people later in their careers. So if Harington does win, he’ll be the youngest drama actor Emmy winner since 1987, according to Gold Derby. That year Bruce Willis won for Moonlighting, and he was also 32-years-old at the time, according to Gold Derby. Prior to that, Bill Cosby won at the age of 28 for I Spy in 1966 and Richard Thomas won for The Waltons in 1973 when he was 22.

Other cast joining Harington in the nominations pool include Peter Dinklage, Alfie Allen, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for supporting actor, according to Deadline. And a whopping four Game of Thrones women grace the supporting actress category: Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Heady, and Sophie Turner. Rounding out that field are Killing Eve’s Carolyn Martens and Ozark’s Julia Garner.

The show has already picked up Creative Arts Emmy wins for special visual effects, picture editing, sound editing and mixing, makeup, costumes, and more, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So the show is already walking away a big winner regardless of what happens at the Emmys on Sunday night. But GoT fans will undoubtedly still be watching to see what happens to our favorite moody-broody heartthrob.