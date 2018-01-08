Is Kristen Bell At The Golden Globes? Fans Didn't Spot Her On The Red Carpet

On Sunday night, the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards show was dominated by smart, talented, and outspoken women of the entertainment industry standing up for gender equality in the workplace. Seems like a perfect fit for Kristen Bell, but was she at the Golden Globes? Unfortunately, your girl spent the night in, but fear not; she was still standing strong with her sisters, wearing black in support of the Time's Up movement.

Fans were hoping that Bell would get nominated for her brilliant NBC comedy, The Good Place, in which she plays Eleanor Shellstrop, a complete dirtbag who appears to have ended up in Heaven due to a clerical error. I don't want to spoil anything for those who have yet to see the show due to tragically misplaced priorities, but I will direct you to Netflix and advise you to call out of work tomorrow so you can binge the entire first season. I'm not kidding, friends. Back to the Golden Globes. Bell was among the actors who announced the nominations from the Beverly Hilton Hotel last month, but sadly, her name was not among them. She shared an Instagram selfie on Sunday explaining her absence: "Staying in tonight but wearing black with all my sister's! #whywewearblack #timesup"

More to come...