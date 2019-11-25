Imagine you're in the middle of prepping the holiday turkey and realize you forgot a major ingredient. This (not at all unlikely) scenario may have you wondering if your local Kroger is open on Thanksgiving. The good news is that it is, but the hours are a bit complicated.

With numerous locations across the country, there aren't standard hours that every store is honoring. Each Kroger store will be open for some portion of Thanksgiving day but the hours will vary from all day to a set schedule of 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Kroger customer service rep tells Romper over the phone that most locations will close at 5 p.m. but that customers should definitely call before making their way over to the store.

If you're not confident that you'll remember to get all of the ingredients to pull off your Thanksgiving contribution(s), Kroger's holiday hours are a nice safety net. But the grocery chain is also making some effort to ensure you won't be missing anything come Thanksgiving day. Many store locations give customers the option to order their dinner online to be prepared by the store's bakery and deli. And for those who prefer cooking from scratch, their website has a Thanksgiving shopping guide to help customers make their list. Hopefully you won't be in a bind for a much-needed ingredient as guests are arriving, but if you are, you know where to send your cousin.