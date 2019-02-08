Kylie Jenner attended the 2019 Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, who was a performer at the halftime show. And given this show of support, it's reasonable to wonder if Kylie Jenner will attend the Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 10 as well. Scott is slated to perform at the event and he's a nominee, so the chances are pretty high.

Jenner makes it a priority to show up for Scott, especially where it concerns his major work events. The makeup mogul and the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, went on Scott's Astroworld tour, and some of the moments were captured on video.

“We don’t let her out because of how loud it is out there, but she just usually stays backstage and watches until her bedtime,” Jenner told fans in one vlog she shared on YouTUbe. “She’ll watch on the TV what’s going on.”

Jenner shared a clip of this sweet ritual during the Super Bowl, in which Stormi was seen watching her dad perform at the halftime show. "PRICELESS," she captioned the video.

It's important for Jenner to make time for family bonding moments on the road, especially since Scott and Stormi share such a strong bond. "He's so good with her and she's really obsessed with him," Jenner told Australian Vogue.

In light of Jenner's commitment to Scott and their family, I think it's safe to say she'll be there to support him at the Grammys on Sunday. Scott is up for best rap album (for Astroworld), Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (for “Sicko Mode”), according to Billboard, and he'll perform at the show.

The rapper said about the honor in a conversation with Billboard:

Making the best music is important. It’s always dope to be noticed for your work, but you always just have to remember that as long as you’re making the best music, touching fans and moving spirits, that’s what we all do it for.

It's also worth nothing that Grammys will be held in Los Angeles this year, which is right near Jenner's neck of the woods. Trés convenient.

As for Stormi, I highly doubt she'll accompany her parents to the actual show. The Grammys start at 5 p.m. PT (Jenner's local time) and will run for a few hours, which is probably too late for little Stormi. And it goes without saying that an awards show isn't exactly the best venue for an infant.

Although it's a bummer Stormi won't get to see her dad perform in person, I bet she'll get to hear all about it from her mom one day.

Speaking of Stormi's mom, it's likely she'll feel full or pride come Sunday. The reality star has touched on this sentiment before via a November 2018 Instagram post, writing: "Only the people around you really know how hard you work," she wrote. "I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. Your first festival. We're so proud of you. We love you."

Aww. It sounds like Jenner wouldn't miss Scott's Grammys performance for the world.