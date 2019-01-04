After Lady Gaga's split from actor Taylor Kinney in July 2016, fans wondered who she'd end up with next. The musician eventually found love again with talent agent Christian Carino in January 2017, a happy development given her difficult breakup with Kinney. And now that the two have been dating for over a year, some supporters want to know if Lady Gaga is engaged.

Lady Gaga ended her engagement to Kinney because of her burgeoning film career. The singer opened up about the drama in the Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two.

"My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor," she explained, according to Elle. "It's like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."

Ouch.

But it seems like Lady Gaga has found someone who appreciates her accomplishments, aka Carino. The couple were first seen together at a Kings of Leon concert in January 2017, and then they were caught smooching before Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI halftime performance on Feb. 5, 2017.

Lady Gaga later gushed about Carino's influence in September 2017 during a concert.

"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay," she told Page Six. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall,” Gaga said.

Richard Stabler/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Engagement bells started to ring in November 2017, after Us Weekly reported that the couple got engaged over the summer. Carino is supposedly a traditional guy because he reportedly asked Lady Gaga's dad for permission before popping the question.

After months of rampant speculation, Lady Gaga finally confirmed the happy news in October 2018 while giving an acceptance speech at ELLE's Women in Hollywood event.

"Thank you to all the loved ones in my life," Lady Gaga shared, according to Cosmopolitan. "Bobby [Campbell, her manager], I love you. Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day."

Did you catch the mention of fiancé? It's official — Lady Gaga and Carino are engaged.

But don't expect a wedding until award season is over. Lady Gaga is too busy promoting A Star Is Born to plan any nuptials, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Gaga is so over the moon at the moment. She is constantly telling those close to her how grateful she is to be at this point in her life and work with such incredible artists and be with the man she loves so dearly," the insider said. "Gaga is incredibly elated about her engagement, but because of how busy she's been with [A Star Is Born], she can't even begin to think about a wedding."

When Lady Gaga does get the chance to plan the event, she wants it to be "elaborate." Go after your dream wedding, girl.

As for the engaged couple's next appearance, fans should keep an eye out for them at the Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 6 because I have no doubt Carino will be by Lady Gaga's side as she celebrates her Best Actress nomination for A Star Is Born. Good luck, Gaga.

