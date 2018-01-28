Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Is Lorde At The 2018 Grammys? She's Boycotting The Red Carpet After Being Disrespected By The Show
Women are woefully underrepresented in this year's Album of the Year category at the 2018 Grammy Awards, but the category's sole female artist is neither performing during the broadcast nor is she walking the red carpet. So is Lorde at the 2018 Grammys? After a messy clash with the show, she's keeping her involvement understated.
More to come...