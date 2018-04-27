After four long days of waiting, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finally announced their newest son's name: Prince Louis Arthur Charles. The name choice, while very regal and totally fit for a prince, felt a bit unexpected, as many had bets on the name Albert, Arthur, and Phillip. But with the royal family, there's usually tradition behind the inspiration. So, is "Louis" a royal family name and, if so, who are Kate Middleton and Prince William paying tribute to with the newest royal's name?

More to come...