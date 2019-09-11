The couples of Married at First Sight Season 9 will be making their final decisions in the aptly named "The Forever Decision." After eight weeks of marriage, they will either choose to work on their relationships sans cameras, or they'll be out of there quicker than you can say "divorce." Matt Gwynne and Amber Bowles seem to be heading for a split, especially since there have been rumors of another woman in Matt's life. But is Matt dating anyone after Married at First Sight — or possibly during it?

In "She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not," Amber's friend informed her that Matt had been spotted out at a bar with another woman. Amber was devastated, though Matt's repeated absences from their home were starting to get suspicious. It doesn't look good for them going into Decision Day, so if Matt is dating someone after filming finished, I would hazard a guess and say it's probably not Amber.

But unfortunately there's no way to know for sure. Social media is typically the most reliable way to get an update on a reality TV star, but Matt's Instagram account, @mkgwynne, is set to private. His bio describes him as a professional athlete, camp director, musician, and MAFS Season 9 contestant, but doesn't confirm his relationship status.

The next best hope would be to check out the Instagram of his wife Amber, but there's no luck there either. Amber's account, @abowlforlife, is also private and similarly stripped of revealing information. This isn't exactly a surprise; MAFS participants often keep their social media on lockdown while the show is airing so they won't spill any spoilers or ruin the ending. They want the results of Decision Day to be a surprise for the audience, after all. So finding out whether or not Matt is single is going to be impossible until the finale airs. In fact, audiences might not get a real update on his personal life until the reunion. I know, it's tragic.

And while audience members can guess at how it all shakes out, there's no way to predict what will happen. Amber and Matt do seem ill-suited for one another, so divorce feels like a natural conclusion to their experiment. But there's always a chance, however slim, that the two of them will attempt to give it a go anyway. The cheating rumors make the situation especially rough for Amber, but she may buy Matt's explanation (girl, don't). Technically it's all hearsay, because her friend reported it, but the cameras weren't around to capture proof.

When Amber's friend told her about Matt's alleged trip to the bar, she seemed resistant to accepting it. She didn't want to give up because she liked Matt so much; she didn't want their marriage to end. But Amber's been experiencing a lot of turmoil over her relationship with Matt and she doesn't look happy. Sobbing in her bestie's basket chair over Matt was probably not Amber's ideal newlywed activity. Matt doesn't seem like the right person for her.

But it's impossible to say who the right person for Matt is, at least right now. He could make a concerted effort with Amber; he could move on and find someone new. At the moment, there just aren't any solid answers.

MAFS airs Wednesdays on Lifetime.