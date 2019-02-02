When it comes to childbirth, women have different preferences concerning who is present for the big event, regardless of where the delivery takes place. Some expecting moms prefer to have only their partners and medical personnel present during the entire process. Other rely on the support of parents, siblings, or even close friends to help get them through labor and delivery. Whether a mom-to-be plans on delivering in a hospital setting, a birthing center, or at home, one of the most important people in the room is often a doula. With another royal baby on the way, plenty of fans have likely wondered: Is Meghan Markle using a doula?

So what does a doula do, exactly? According to WhatToExpect.com, a doula acts as a cheerleader of sorts during labor and delivery. Although they don't have medical training, doulas help educate moms-to-be about the birthing process ahead of the big day, are there to offer emotional support to women during labor and delivery, and some even make visits to help new moms with common postpartum issues. Doulas can not only make women feel more at ease and empowered during childbirth, but they can also offer a plethora of non-medical pain management strategies.

As Us Weekly reported on Sunday, Feb. 1, it seems as if the Duchess of Sussex is planning on having the support of a doula when she gives birth to her first child this spring. A source told the publication that Markle has been working with a doula who has been visiting her and Prince Harry's homes at Kensington Palace and Oxfordshire. “Meghan is focused on calm and positive energy around the birth — she’s a big believer in that,” the source said. It's worth noting that neither Markle nor Prince Harry have confirmed this tidbit of information. (Plus it's always good to take what these "anonymous sources" say with a grain of salt.) But this seems like a pretty weird thing to just lie about, right?

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Royal fans who happen to be doulas seem to be pretty excited about the possibility. One Twitter user wrote, "She's made an empowered decision about what's best for her and her baby and they're hiring a doula!"

Another Twitter user wrote, "Huge congratulations to Meghan Markle for making the very best decision for herself, her husband, her baby and the start of her Motherhood I cannot tell you how delighted I am," alongside the hashtag #doulasrock.

It was in October that Kensington Palace revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting their first child, according to People. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the Kensington Palace Twitter account read. 'Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

As Cosmopolitan reported, it's suspected that Markle will deliver at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London — the same place where her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, gave birth to all three of her babies. "Staff at the Lindo Wing have been asked not to take holiday in April," a source told The Telegraph. "Everyone thinks it’s got something to do with the royal baby but no one is confirming anything."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether or not Meghan Markle ultimately has a doula with her in the delivery room, I have little doubt that she will be well taken care of at the Lindo Wing. (I mean, she is carrying a royal baby after all.) Now that it's officially February, fans only have a couple more months of bump watching before the big day. Let the countdown begin!