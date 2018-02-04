Is Mike Pence At The Super Bowl? The Veep Is A Big Fan Of The Game

Last year's vice presidential delegation to the Super Bowl, which included an entourage of 35 people Mike Pence brought along with him, reportedly cost taxpayers $89,246. Given the Trump administration's rocky relationship with the NFL over the past year, some Super Bowl 52 viewers are bound to be wondering: is Mike Pence at the Super Bowl? Last October, he famously attended a Colts-49ers game just to walk out when some players inevitably took a knee during the National Anthem. That obvious political stunt cost nearly $250,000, according to an estimate by CNN. Little regarding NFL players' reasons for protest has changed over the past year, while the Trump administration digs its heels into its condemnation of kneeling during the National Anthem, and Trump brags about how he's tanked NFL ratings. So it seems like Pence's attendance or lack thereof will be politicized either way.

One possible clue to whether we'll be seeing the Vice President at the Super Bowl is President Trump's refusal to do a traditional game day interview this year. Sitting presidents have done done on the day of the Super Bowl for the past decade, but when NBC extended an invitation to Trump, he declined. (Last year, he did a game day interview with Bill O'Reilley, which aired on Fox Sports.)

As of 7 p.m. EST on Sunday night, there hadn't been any sighting of the Vice President at the big game, but he did take some time to check in on Twitter and RT the "Presidential Message on Super Bowl LII:"

Tweeted originally by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who added the rest of the President's Message, referring the country's service members: "We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the National Anthem."

