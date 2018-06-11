Little People, Big World star Molly Roloff is a bit of an enigma compared to her three other siblings. Not only does Roloff avoid TLC's cameras, but her Instagram account is private. Overall, it seems like Roloff is happy to keep a low-profile in her new home of Spokane, Washington. Still, as much as Roloff tries to live life on the DL, she continues to captivate fans' interest. And on Monday, people thought Molly Roloff might be pregnant with her first child. The evidence rests on Roloff's recent trip back home to Helvetia, Oregon, and an Instagram post from Matt Roloff teasing the "greatest news ever." Hmm... does this mean another Roloff baby is on the way? The verdict from fans is yes.

Close to a year ago, Roloff got hitched to her now husband, Joel Silvius. Following the August 2017 ceremony at Roloff Farms, Roloff and Silvius headed back to their home in Spokane to resume their lives. Silvius works as an institutional research data analyst at Gonzaga University, while Roloff is employed as a staff accountant at the accounting firm Moss Adams. And since the couple doesn't rely on reality television for an income, they don't have a lot of free time to visit family back home.

So, it makes sense that fans were happily surprised to see Roloff enjoying a family get-together on Sunday. "The Amazing Molly Jo was in town for a surprise visit this weekend at the same time my folks were in town," Matt captioned an Instagram shot of the hang out. "What a fun Sunday! Hope You all had a great relaxing day too!"

Although many people chalked up Roloff's visit to a sweet gesture, others speculated something else was afoot when Matt took to Instagram on Monday to tease some good news. "The roloff family has greatest news ever to announce," Matt captioned a video of his 1-year-old grandson, Jackson, walking around with Amy Roloff, according to Instagram.

Shortly after Matt's vague post, many people took to the post's comments section to theorize that Roloff is pregnant. And, to be fair, the evidence is pretty compelling. For starters, there's the fact that Matt focused on baby Jackson in his post. Was that a low-key way of saying more Roloff grandkids are on the way? Additionally, it's fair to assume Matt would describe Molly's pregnancy as "the greatest news ever" given that he *loves* being a grandpa. Seriously, every single social media post from Matt is about Jackson or his 9-month-old granddaughter, Ember.

"Another grand baby? Molly was home this weekend," one person commented on the post, according to Instagram.

"Molly is having her first baby," someone else commented.

"Bet molly is preggers," another fan wrote.

"Congrats to Molly," a particularly confident supporter chimed in.

Although it's not shocking that fans came to this conclusion, it's also reasonable to say that the theory is a bit of a stretch. Maybe Roloff surprised her family simply because she missed them, and perhaps Matt used Jackson in his video for no particular reason other than because he's cute. Once you analyze every possible clue, it becomes more clear that all of this excitement might amount to nothing.

And on that note, it turns out Roloff is not pregnant. A few hours after Matt's post, he took to Instagram to announce that the Roloff family won a distinction from the Guinness Book of World Records for their work on LPBW. Apparently, LPBW is one of the "most family-focused" reality shows "in the history of television." Matt penned, according to Instagram:

The Roloff family’s very exciting news to share with you all... We have - along with all of YOU - made history. We’ve been awarded by the Guinness Book of World Records for the most family-focused reality television shows in the history of television!! We couldn’t have done it without all of you. If you have been a fan for a while, help us share the exciting news by sharing this photo on social media and mentioning how long you have been watching #LPBW. We appreciate you guys! @mattroloff @rolofffarms #littlepeoplebigworld #theroloffs #therolofffamily #worldrecord.

Wow, I had no idea the Guinness Book of World Records had its eye on the Roloffs. While the distinction is a bit random, it's nice to see the family coming together to celebrate the honor. Matt and Amy have come a long way since their May 2016 divorce.

As for the possibility of more Roloff grandbabies, I bet fans will receive good news sooner than later. Both Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff have expressed interest in expanding their family down the line, after all. Hang in there, folks.