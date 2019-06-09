Calling all wedding fans: Hallmark is here for you with their June Wedding's lineup. Now that June is in motion, it's time to gather all those freeze-dried bouquets you caught, squeeze into that old dress, and call your best gal pals over to watch the the next installment of the Wedding March franchise. With such chemistry on screen, you'll likely wonder if My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5 is based on a true story, or just a brilliant work of fiction.

You may not want to hear it but while the movie includes some realistic situations, the Hallmark Channel flick isn't based on any one true life inspiration. Much like the films in the franchise before — and a lot of Hallmark's golden enterprise — Wedding March 5 is completely original. This version of the Wedding March movies was written by Kim Beyer-Johnson, who's also written or co-written shows like Nash Bridges, Doc, and Sue Thomas: F.B. Eye, among others. It's a little disappointing when you find out something written so well wasn't pulled from true life events, but at the same time, it gives you a whole other level of appreciation for the writers' creativity. If there's ever a Wedding March 6, maybe the plot will include storylines pulled from real life.

That said, any one of the Wedding March movies could inspire real life couples to tie the knot at a cozy Inn located on a scenic Canadian body of water with mountains in the backdrop. This version stars '90s co-stars, Josie Bissett and Jack Wagner (again), as owners of Willow Lake Inn (which is actually Rowena's Inn on the River in British Columbia).

Hallmark Channel on YouTube

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wagner spoke of how easily the cast came together for the fifth installment saying, "The greatest testament to this franchise... is that when we wrap, people say, 'I don't want to leave this movie, I don't want to leave this set. It's been so much fun, can we keep working?'" He went on to add the credit goes to everyone involved in the creation, making it a "fun loving environment."

This Wedding March movie follows wedding planner, Annalise (Cindy Busby), as she tries to execute the perfect wedding at the Inn — owned by Mick and Olivia (Wagner and Bissett) — to impress investors. Of course things can't go well, or that'd be the end of the movie. Enter ex-boyfriend, Brad (Tyler Hines) as the best man of the groomsman. Brad and Annalise haven't spoken since their sudden breakup five years prior, but no pressure or anything. Complications arise as the two long-lost lovers find their once trashed romance suddenly re-kindled, because Hallmark knows how to do it right. Seeing as the franchise is an already familiar feel to devoted fans, I only foresee good things for Annalise and Brad. Plus, how could you not fall back in love on a gorgeous lake at sunset, with mountains in view? Real life versions will surely happen after watching this made-for-TV movie.

2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Bill Kennedy/Alexx Henry Studios, LLC

Summer moves fast, but so does wedding season. My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5 will make sure you get to savor all it has to offer. It doesn't have to be based on a true story to hit your heart in all the right places. If you want to make it more realistic, toss your own bouquet, feed yourself cake, and write yourself vows. It can't get any more real that that.